Shahi paneer dumplings

Break up the paneer and add to a medium bowl with all the dumpling filling ingredients, mix well to combine.

Place one dumpling wrapper on the palm of your hand. Add 1 tsp of filling to the middle of the dumpling wrapper.

Dip your index finger in water and gently run your finger around the circumference of the dumpling wrapper to lightly wet it. Wetting the dumpling wrapper allows for the wrapper to stick together.

Fold the dumpling wrapper in half, be sure to only press once in the middle, and start making pleats working from the middle to the right. After 3-4 pleats on the right side, continue with the pleats on the left side, 3-4 pleats.

Dip index finger and thumb in water and one final time press all the pleats together to ensure the dumpling does not spontaneously open. Continue until you’ve used up all the filling.

Add assembled dumplings to a medium frypan over medium heat.

Add ½ cup water to the pan. Cover the pan with a lid and steam for 3 minutes.

Remove the lid and add water as needed to the dumplings and cover until the dumplings are cooked, they will become slightly opaque in appearance. Don’t let the water fully evaporate until the dumplings are fully cooked, if the dumpling requires more water add a tablespoon as required.

Once the dumplings have cooked and all the water has evaporated, add a drizzle of olive oil to the bottom of the pan and cook on medium heat for 2 minutes or until the dumplings are golden and crispy on the bottom.