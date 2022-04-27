Shortbread ‘moon’ biscuits (kourabiethes)

(3 ½ cups) self-raising flour, plus extra if needed and for dusting

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 170°C (150°C fan-forced). Grease a large baking tray. Cream the butter, icing sugar and vanilla sugar together in a large bowl until smooth. Add the egg and mix until combined, then stir in the flour. Add the ouzo and mix well, then, using your hands, knead the dough in the bowl until smooth, adding a little more flour if the dough is still sticky. Lightly flour a work surface. Grab a handful of dough and press it into a 2 cm thick disc. Using a small coffee cup or 6 cm round cookie cutter, cut out half-moon shapes, then use your hands to gently flatten them to about 1 cm thick. Repeat with the remaining dough until you have 25 biscuits. Transfer the biscuits to the prepared tray and bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Set aside to cool for 10 minutes, then dip the biscuits in icing sugar to completely coat. Serve with coffee.





Note





• Leftover moon biscuits will keep in an airtight container in the pantry for 5 days.



