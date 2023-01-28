Sicilian pork terrine (Zuzzu)

serves
10
people
preparation
20
minutes
cooking
3:30
hours
difficulty
Ace
level
Ingredients
- ½ pig's head, including the tongue (available from the butcher)
- 1 pork hock
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp black peppercorns
- 4 bay leaves
- 1 pig's tongue
- 250 g pork neck
- 3 cloves
- 1 lemon
- white wine vinegar, to taste
Instructions
- Rinse the pig's head and pork hock well. Remove and reserve the tongue for later. Place into an extra-large saucepan and cover with water to cover (~8 litres).
- Add the salt, peppercorns and bay leaves. Bring to the boil and cook for 2 hours and the meat is softened.
- Add the tongue and pork neck and boil for a further 1 hour, or until all meat is soft.
- Add the cloves and cook, uncovered, until the majority of the liquid evaporates, removing scum from the liquid as it cooks. You will need 2 litres of broth remaining.
- Drain the meat and allow it to cool. Remove bones, gristle, skin and fat. Place the cooked meat into a large bowl.
- Cut the tongue into slices and tear the meat into small chunks. Gently divide the meat and tongue slices between two 1 x litre terrine moulds, and refrigerate until required.
- Strain the reduced broth through a fine mesh colander and allow to cool at room temperature.
- Strain through a muslin cloth into a medium saucepan (repeat the straining process if a clearer broth is desired). Taste and add lemon, white wine vinegar and salt as desired. Bring to the boil and remove from the heat.
- Pour the broth over the meat in the terrine moulds so the meat is completely immersed. Refrigerate until set. Cut into thick slices before serving.
You know pizza, pasta and tiramisu, but have you tried the Ugly Ducklings of Italian Cuisine? They’re dishes you won’t see on Instagram, but that are loved by many, even when they're illegal. Listen to all episodes in English or Italian for a fresh portrait of Italian food.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.