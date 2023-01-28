Sicilian pork terrine (Zuzzu)

Rinse the pig's head and pork hock well. Remove and reserve the tongue for later. Place into an extra-large saucepan and cover with water to cover (~8 litres).

Add the salt, peppercorns and bay leaves. Bring to the boil and cook for 2 hours and the meat is softened.

Add the tongue and pork neck and boil for a further 1 hour, or until all meat is soft.

Add the cloves and cook, uncovered, until the majority of the liquid evaporates, removing scum from the liquid as it cooks. You will need 2 litres of broth remaining.

Drain the meat and allow it to cool. Remove bones, gristle, skin and fat. Place the cooked meat into a large bowl.

Cut the tongue into slices and tear the meat into small chunks. Gently divide the meat and tongue slices between two 1 x litre terrine moulds, and refrigerate until required.

Strain the reduced broth through a fine mesh colander and allow to cool at room temperature.

Strain through a muslin cloth into a medium saucepan (repeat the straining process if a clearer broth is desired). Taste and add lemon, white wine vinegar and salt as desired. Bring to the boil and remove from the heat.