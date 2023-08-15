Slow cooked eggs (Huevos haminados)

Place a third of the onion skins in a layer on the bottom of a large, wide pot or pressure cooker. Add half the eggs, spaced widely apart. Next, cover with another third of the onion skins and the remaining eggs. Top with a final layer of onion skins.

Secure the lid of the pressure cooker closed and place on the burner over low heat. Cook the eggs for two hours. If cooking in a regular pot, the eggs will need to be simmered, covered, for five hours, and you’ll need to keep an eye on the water content. Check the colour of the eggs to confirm that they’re done. They should be deep brown.