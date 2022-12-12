Smiley cookies

Place the sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and 2 tablespoons water in a medium bowl and mix until the sugar has dissolved. Add the egg and mix well, then stir in the lard or butter.

Add the flour and gently mix to form a soft dough. (Don't overwork the dough as this will develop the gluten and make the biscuits tough). Cover with plastic wrap and leave to rest for 30 minutes.

On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough into a long cylinder and cut into 30 even pieces. Roll each piece into a ball, then gently flatten into a round, fold over, and roughly shape into a ball again (you want the ball to have a bit of a crack left in it from where you folded it, as this is what opens out into the 'smile' when it's cooked).

Prepare a bowl of iced water, and pour the sesame seeds into another bowl.

Quickly dip the balls into the iced water, then roll them in the sesame seeds until evenly coated.

Pour the oil into a medium saucepan and heat over medium heat to 160°C or until a cube of bread dropped in the oil browns in 30–35 seconds. Add a few sesame balls at a time so you don't overcrowd the pan. Keep them moving and turning in the oil for 4–6 minutes or until golden brown all over. Remove with a slotted spoon.