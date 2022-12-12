SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

Smiley cookies

These deep-fried sesame balls are especially popular during Chinese New Year. The name comes from the cracks that develop after deep-frying, which resemble a smiling face on each cookie.

Smiley cookies

Smiley cookies Credit: Alana Dimou

makes

30

serves

preparation

25

minutes

cooking

50

minutes

difficulty

Mid

level

Ingredients

  • 80 g (⅓ cup) caster sugar
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • ¼ tsp baking soda
  • ¼ tsp fine sea salt
  • 1 egg, lightly beaten
  • 40 g lard or butter, softened
  • 200 g (1⅓ cups) cake flour
  • iced water, for dipping
  • 100 g white sesame seeds
  • 2 litres canola oil (or other cooking oil)
Resting time: 30 minutes

Instructions

  1. Place the sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and 2 tablespoons water in a medium bowl and mix until the sugar has dissolved. Add the egg and mix well, then stir in the lard or butter.
  2. Add the flour and gently mix to form a soft dough. (Don't overwork the dough as this will develop the gluten and make the biscuits tough). Cover with plastic wrap and leave to rest for 30 minutes.
  3. On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough into a long cylinder and cut into 30 even pieces. Roll each piece into a ball, then gently flatten into a round, fold over, and roughly shape into a ball again (you want the ball to have a bit of a crack left in it from where you folded it, as this is what opens out into the 'smile' when it's cooked).
  4. Prepare a bowl of iced water, and pour the sesame seeds into another bowl.
  5. Quickly dip the balls into the iced water, then roll them in the sesame seeds until evenly coated.
  6. Pour the oil into a medium saucepan and heat over medium heat to 160°C or until a cube of bread dropped in the oil browns in 30–35 seconds. Add a few sesame balls at a time so you don't overcrowd the pan. Keep them moving and turning in the oil for 4–6 minutes or until golden brown all over. Remove with a slotted spoon.
  7. When you've finished, strain the oil into another clean saucepan to remove the sesame seeds. Increase the heat to high and heat the oil to 180°C or until a cube of bread dropped in the oil browns in 15 seconds. Working in batches again, fry the sesame balls for 1 minute to achieve a crisp and crunchy texture. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towel. These are best served warm but you could let them cool and store them in an airtight container for up to 2 days.
 

Hong Kong Local by ArChan Chan, published by Smith Street Books (RRP $39.99). Photography by Alana Dimou.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 20 July 2023 2:02pm
By ArChan Chan
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends