Smiley cookies

makes
30
serves
preparation
25
minutes
cooking
50
minutes
difficulty
Mid
level
Ingredients
- 80 g (⅓ cup) caster sugar
- 1 tsp baking powder
- ¼ tsp baking soda
- ¼ tsp fine sea salt
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 40 g lard or butter, softened
- 200 g (1⅓ cups) cake flour
- iced water, for dipping
- 100 g white sesame seeds
- 2 litres canola oil (or other cooking oil)
Resting time: 30 minutes
Instructions
- Place the sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and 2 tablespoons water in a medium bowl and mix until the sugar has dissolved. Add the egg and mix well, then stir in the lard or butter.
- Add the flour and gently mix to form a soft dough. (Don't overwork the dough as this will develop the gluten and make the biscuits tough). Cover with plastic wrap and leave to rest for 30 minutes.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough into a long cylinder and cut into 30 even pieces. Roll each piece into a ball, then gently flatten into a round, fold over, and roughly shape into a ball again (you want the ball to have a bit of a crack left in it from where you folded it, as this is what opens out into the 'smile' when it's cooked).
- Prepare a bowl of iced water, and pour the sesame seeds into another bowl.
- Quickly dip the balls into the iced water, then roll them in the sesame seeds until evenly coated.
- Pour the oil into a medium saucepan and heat over medium heat to 160°C or until a cube of bread dropped in the oil browns in 30–35 seconds. Add a few sesame balls at a time so you don't overcrowd the pan. Keep them moving and turning in the oil for 4–6 minutes or until golden brown all over. Remove with a slotted spoon.
- When you've finished, strain the oil into another clean saucepan to remove the sesame seeds. Increase the heat to high and heat the oil to 180°C or until a cube of bread dropped in the oil browns in 15 seconds. Working in batches again, fry the sesame balls for 1 minute to achieve a crisp and crunchy texture. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towel. These are best served warm but you could let them cool and store them in an airtight container for up to 2 days.
Hong Kong Local by ArChan Chan, published by Smith Street Books (RRP $39.99). Photography by Alana Dimou.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.