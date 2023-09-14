SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

Smoothie bowl

Use this recipe as a template to swap in whatever fruits are in season.

P1090148.JPG

Smoothie bowl Credit: Paradise Kitchen Bali

  • serves

    1

  • prep

    10 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

serves

1

people

preparation

10

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 70 g mixed berries
  • 100 g peeled sliced banana
  • 50 g peeled watermelon
  • 30 g hulled strawberries
  • 100 ml coconut milk, or any plant milk
  • 20 g piece red dragon fruit, optional, plus extra to serve
Garnish
  • ½ cup granola
  • ¼ cup sliced pineapple
  • ¼ cup sliced banana
  • 2 tbsp blueberries or grapes
  • 1 tbsp peanut butter
  • 1 tsp toasted coconut flakes
  • 1 kiwi fruit
  • Edible flowers
  • Mint leaves
Freezing time: 2 hr


Instructions

  1. Place the berries, banana, watermelon and strawberries in a ziplock bag or container and place in the freezer until frozen.
  2. When ready to serve, place the frozen fruit, coconut milk and dragon fruit, if using in the blender and process until smooth. Transfer to a bowl, top with your chosen garnishes and serve.

Experience Bali like the locals on Paradise Kitchen Bali with Lauren Camilleri.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 14 September 2023 3:50pm
By Lauren Camilleri
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends