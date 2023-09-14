Smoothie bowl

serves
1
prep
10 minutes
difficulty
Easy
serves
1
people
preparation
10
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 70 g mixed berries
- 100 g peeled sliced banana
- 50 g peeled watermelon
- 30 g hulled strawberries
- 100 ml coconut milk, or any plant milk
- 20 g piece red dragon fruit, optional, plus extra to serve
Garnish
- ½ cup granola
- ¼ cup sliced pineapple
- ¼ cup sliced banana
- 2 tbsp blueberries or grapes
- 1 tbsp peanut butter
- 1 tsp toasted coconut flakes
- 1 kiwi fruit
- Edible flowers
- Mint leaves
Freezing time: 2 hr
Instructions
- Place the berries, banana, watermelon and strawberries in a ziplock bag or container and place in the freezer until frozen.
- When ready to serve, place the frozen fruit, coconut milk and dragon fruit, if using in the blender and process until smooth. Transfer to a bowl, top with your chosen garnishes and serve.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.