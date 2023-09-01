S'more no bake cheesecake with s'more cocktails

For the base: To a medium-sized mixing bowl, add biscuit crumbs, melted butter, white sugar, and salt. Using fingers, mix until fully incorporated in a sand-like texture.

Line the bottom of a 20 cm (8” inch) round springform pan with baking (parchment) paper. Tip mixture, reserving about ½ cup, into the pan and press firmly into a base layer.

Next, melt chocolate for cheesecake and ganache at the same time over a double broiler, stirring frequently, until fully melted and silky. Remove from heat.

In a small bowl, sprinkle the 2 pouches of unflavoured gelatine over cold water and let it stand for 1 minute.

In a stand mixing bowl fitted with a paddle, add cream cheese, sweetened condensed milk, and heavy cream. Mix on medium until soft and creamy. Add chocolate liqueur and gelatin-water mixture and whip until incorporated and creamy. With the mixer on low, pour in half of the melted chocolate and continue mixing until soft and creamy.

Pour filling over base and tamp pan down on the counter a few times to release bubbles. Chill cake in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour, or until set.

Rim two tumbler glasses by dipping in the melted chocolate and press into reserved graham cracker base. Set aside to allow chocolate to set.

Reheat the chocolate melting in the double broiler, stirring until silky. Pour in thick (heavy) cream and whisk until creamy and fully incorporated.

Remove springform pan collar from the chilled cake place on serving platter. Pour ganache topping over the top of the cake, allowing excess to drip down over the edges. Decorate with large, torn marshmallows, mini marshmallows, and sprinkle some of the remaining biscuit mixture.

Using a kitchen torch, toast and char marshmallows. Finish with a sprinkle of flaked salt and set aside to allow ganache to firm up and hug the marshmallows.

For the cocktails: To a cocktail shaker, add ice cubes, chocolate liqueur, vodka and cream. Shake vigorously and pour into prepared cocktail tumblers. Using a kitchen torch, char marshmallow garnish and lay skewer across each glass.