Southern-fried ‘drumsticks’

makes
4
prep
35 minutes
cook
30 minutes
difficulty
Mid
Ingredients
2 565 g cans young green jackfruit, rinsed and drained (see Note)
375 ml (1½ cups) chicken style stock
2 tsp nutritional yeast
1 tsp onion powder
5-10 drops liquid smoke
1 cauliflower
185 ml (¾ cup) aquafaba (see Note)
Canola oil, for deep-frying
Drumstick spice mix
- 110 g (¾ cup) plain flour, plus extra for dusting
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- ½ tsp sea salt
- ½ tsp smoked paprika
- ½ tsp onion powder
- ½ tsp chilli powder
- ¼ tsp garlic powder
- ¼ tsp celery salt
- ¼ tsp ground sage
- ¼ tsp ground allspice
- ¼ tsp dried basil
- Pinch of dried oregano
- ½ tsp kala namak (Indian black salt, or use extra sea salt)
- 1 tsp MSG/torula yeast (optional)
Freezing time: at least 1 hour.
Instructions
- Cut away the hard core from the jackfruit, then squeeze each piece so that any seeds pop out and any excess liquid is removed. Gently pull the jackfruit pieces to make them stringy, then rinse away the remaining brine under warm running water. Squeeze the jackfruit dry.
- Place the jackfruit in a saucepan with the stock, nutritional yeast, onion powder and liquid smoke. Bring the mixture to the boil, stirring frequently, for 10 minutes, then reduce the heat to low and cook for a further 10 minutes or until the liquid has evaporated. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool. Divide the mixture into four portions.
- Starting at the base, cut the cauliflower into quarters. You want to keep the stalk attached to the florets as this will be your ‘chicken bone’. Use a small knife to carefully remove the leaves. Trim the stalks into a rounded bone shape, then cut off the majority of the florets so you are left with a basic chicken drumstick shape. (You can use the florets to make the Southern-fried cauliflower, by dipping them in leftover aquafaba and spice mix and deep-frying).
- Place a large square of plastic wrap on your work surface and spoon half of one portion of the jackfruit mixture towards the edge closest to you. Lay a cauliflower drumstick on top of the jackfruit mixture with the stalk sticking out the end of the plastic wrap. Add the remaining half portion of jackfruit mixture on top, filling in and loosely covering the florets.
- Pick up the four corners of the plastic wrap and fold them over the jackfruit mixture, twisting to enclose the jackfruit around the florets. Once sealed, gently squeeze the jackfruit mixture to let the excess liquid run down the ‘bone’. Use your hands to mould the jackfruit inside the wrap to evenly cover the cauliflower and mush it into the perfect shape. Repeat for each cauliflower ‘bone’, then place the drumsticks on a tray in your freezer for at least 1 hour to firm up.
- Combine the spice mix ingredients in a large bowl and pour the aquafaba into a separate shallow bowl. Heat the canola oil in a large heavy-based saucepan over medium-high heat. Test if the oil is ready by inserting a wooden skewer or the handle of a wooden spoon into the oil; if it begins to bubble quickly then you’re ready to go.
- Once the drumsticks have firmed up, take them out of the freezer and unwrap the plastic wrap – this is where it gets tricky, because as soon as the jackfruit hits the aquafaba it will want to fall apart, so you need to work quickly.
- Holding a drumstick in one hand, drizzle over enough aquafaba to coat, then place the drumstick into the spice mix and toss extra on top to coat. Use floured hands to press the drumstick back into shape if necessary, then repeat the coating process and set aside while you repeat with the remaining drumsticks.
- Cook the drumsticks in two batches, turning constantly, for 3–5 minutes, until golden on all sides. (Use tongs to turn the drumsticks and make sure you grip them by the fleshy part so they maintain their shape.) Drain on paper towels and serve immediately, picking your jaw up off the ground once you realise how good they are!
Notes
- Track down tins of jackfruit at your local Asian supermarket; you’re looking for the young green jackfruit in brine, as the ripened versions are sweetened in syrup and only appropriate for desserts. The jackfruit is actually a cousin to durian, so don’t bother messing with the fresh stuff unless you absolutely have to.
- Aquafaba is the liquid drained from canned chickpeas.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.