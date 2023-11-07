SBS Food

Soy milk broth

I absolutely love noodle soup. And for me, using soy milk to make a soy milk broth is one of the greatest and easiest way to achieve a super quick ramen-style soup.

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup toasted amaranth or perilla seeds
  • 500 ml soy milk
  • ½ cup salted mixed nuts
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce, or to taste
 
Serving suggestions
  • Hokkien or ramen noodles, cooked
  • Bok choy, lightly steamed
  • Mushrooms
  • Baby corn
  • Shredded seaweed
  • Chilli oil

Instructions

  1. Pour amaranth into a hot saucepan over high heat. Heat the amaranth until it pops, swirling the pan to ensure it doesn't burn. Once most of the amaranth has popped, turn the heat off and allow it to cool slightly in the pan.
  2. Add soy milk, mixed nuts and cooled amaranth to a blender and blend until everything has combined.
  3. Strain the mixture into the saucepan with soy sauce and simmer for a few minutes to warm the broth. If the broth thickens too much add a dash of water.
  4. Place your favourite ramen ingredients into a bowl, pour over a generous amount of broth and top with your favourite condiments. I suggest noodles, lightly steamed bok choy, mushrooms, baby corn and a generous spoonful of chilli oil.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 7 November 2023 12:05pm
By Simon Toohey
Source: SBS

