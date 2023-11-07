Soy milk broth

Pour amaranth into a hot saucepan over high heat. Heat the amaranth until it pops, swirling the pan to ensure it doesn't burn. Once most of the amaranth has popped, turn the heat off and allow it to cool slightly in the pan.

Add soy milk, mixed nuts and cooled amaranth to a blender and blend until everything has combined.

Strain the mixture into the saucepan with soy sauce and simmer for a few minutes to warm the broth. If the broth thickens too much add a dash of water.