Spanakopita baked potatoes

Scrub the potatoes well, but leave their skins intact. Bring the whole potatoes to a boil over high heat in a large pot of salted water. Reduce the heat and simmer until the potatoes are al dente, about 20 minutes. They should not be cooked through and should not simmer so long that their skins split open. Remove and drain.

While the potatoes are cooking, prepare the filling. Heat 45 ml of olive oil over medium heat in a medium skillet and cook the onion until tender and lightly golden, about 10 minutes.

Add the spinach to the skillet and stir to combine. Remove and cool slightly. Transfer the filling to a bowl.

Cut each of the potatoes carefully in half lengthwise. Scoop out their flesh, leaving about a 5-6 mm (¼ inch) of potato as a shell. Mash their flesh lightly with 1½ tablespoons (30 ml) of olive oil until fluffy and crumbly. Add to the spinach. Mix in the cheeses, yogurt, dill, eggs, salt, and pepper. Refill each of the potatoes with this mixture, mounding it decoratively. Sprinkle each potato with a scant tablespoon of coarsely grated Kasseri or other mild, semi-hard cheese.