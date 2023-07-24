Spelt layer cake with whipped cream and berries

Make the cake: Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F). Butter two 23 cm (9 inch) round cake pans and dust with flour, tapping out excess. In a bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt.

In another bowl, with an electric mixer, beat butter and sugar on medium until pale and fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Beat in eggs, one at a time, then beat in vanilla. With the mixer on low, add flour mixture in three parts, alternating with milk and beginning and ending with flour; beat just until combined after each addition.

Divide batter evenly between prepared pans and smooth the tops. Bake, rotating pans halfway through, until cakes are golden brown and a cake tester inserted in the centers comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes, Transfer pans to wire racks and let cool, 20 minutes. Invert cakes onto reck and let cool completely.