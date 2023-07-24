Spelt-nut crescents

For a twist on classic crescent-shaped cookies, try these, made with spelt flour and toasted almonds and hazelnuts. The dough is like a rich shortbread.

Spelt-nut crescents

Credit: Martha Bakes / Yossy Arefi

makes

30

serves

preparation

30

minutes

cooking

20

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 1½ cups spelt flour
  • ½ cup blanched whole hazelnuts, toasted
  • ¾ cup blanched whole almonds, toasted
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 170 g (¾ cup) unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1½ cups icing (confectioners’) sugar
Makes about 30.

Chilling time: 30 minutes. Cooling time: about 1 hour.

Instructions

  1. In a food processor, combine ½ cup flour with nuts and pulse until nuts are finely ground. In a bowl, whisk together flour-nut mixture and remaining 1 cup flour and salt.
  2. In a bowl, with an electric mixer, beat butter and ½ cup sugar on medium-high until pale and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in vanilla. With mixer on low, add flour mixture in two batches, and beat until combined.
  3. Roll a scant tablespoon-sized potion of dough into a 7.5 cm (3 inch) log. Using your fingers, shape log into a crescent, tapering the ends slightly to the center is the widest part. Repeat with remaining dough, spacing crescents about 1 inch apart on parchment-lined baking sheets. Freeze or refrigerate until crescents are very firm, about 30 minutes.
  4. Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F). Bake, rotating sheets halfway through, until edges of cookies begin to turn golden, 16 to 18 minutes. Transfer sheets to wire racks to cool for 5 minutes, then transfer cookies to racks to cool completely. Roll cookies in remaining 1 cup sugar.

Note

• Cookies can be keep in a airtight container at room temperature up to 5 days.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
SBS Food logo
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok

SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.

Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch Food online at SBS On Demand, your SBS TV catch up service. Stream food content and episodes online for free today!
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 24 July 2023 4:02pm
By Martha Stewart

Share this with family and friends