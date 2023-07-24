Spelt-nut crescents

makes
30
serves
preparation
30
minutes
cooking
20
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 1½ cups spelt flour
- ½ cup blanched whole hazelnuts, toasted
- ¾ cup blanched whole almonds, toasted
- ¼ tsp salt
- 170 g (¾ cup) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1½ cups icing (confectioners’) sugar
Chilling time: 30 minutes. Cooling time: about 1 hour.
Instructions
- In a food processor, combine ½ cup flour with nuts and pulse until nuts are finely ground. In a bowl, whisk together flour-nut mixture and remaining 1 cup flour and salt.
- In a bowl, with an electric mixer, beat butter and ½ cup sugar on medium-high until pale and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in vanilla. With mixer on low, add flour mixture in two batches, and beat until combined.
- Roll a scant tablespoon-sized potion of dough into a 7.5 cm (3 inch) log. Using your fingers, shape log into a crescent, tapering the ends slightly to the center is the widest part. Repeat with remaining dough, spacing crescents about 1 inch apart on parchment-lined baking sheets. Freeze or refrigerate until crescents are very firm, about 30 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F). Bake, rotating sheets halfway through, until edges of cookies begin to turn golden, 16 to 18 minutes. Transfer sheets to wire racks to cool for 5 minutes, then transfer cookies to racks to cool completely. Roll cookies in remaining 1 cup sugar.
Note
• Cookies can be keep in a airtight container at room temperature up to 5 days.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.