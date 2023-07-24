Spelt-nut crescents

In a food processor, combine ½ cup flour with nuts and pulse until nuts are finely ground. In a bowl, whisk together flour-nut mixture and remaining 1 cup flour and salt.

In a bowl, with an electric mixer, beat butter and ½ cup sugar on medium-high until pale and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in vanilla. With mixer on low, add flour mixture in two batches, and beat until combined.

Roll a scant tablespoon-sized potion of dough into a 7.5 cm (3 inch) log. Using your fingers, shape log into a crescent, tapering the ends slightly to the center is the widest part. Repeat with remaining dough, spacing crescents about 1 inch apart on parchment-lined baking sheets. Freeze or refrigerate until crescents are very firm, about 30 minutes.