Spiced chai apple and rhubarb crumble with earl grey custard

Two flavours of tea add a twist to this dessert, perfect when served hot from the oven!

An old-style baking tray sits on a wooden surface. A portion of the crumble has been removed, showing the pink-tinged fruit under the chunky crumble topping.

Spiced chai apple and rhubarb crumble with earl grey custard. Credit: Freshly Picked with Simon Toohey

  • serves

    8

  • prep

    15 minutes

  • cook

    25 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

Ingredients

Apple and Rhubarb
  • 4 rhubarb stems, chopped to 2.5 cm lengths
  • 4 apples
  • 3 tbsp brown sugar
  • Juice of 1 lemon

Crumble
  • 200 g rolled oats
  • 50 g flour
  • 150 ml melted oat butter
  • 3 tbsp raw sugar
  • 1 spiced chai tea bags, cut open
  • Big pinch salt

Custard
  • 400 ml oat milk
  • 1 earl grey tea bag, cut open
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 2 tbsp cornflour
  • 70 g caster sugar
  • 3 tbsp water
Standing time: 20 minutes

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
  2. Chop up the rhubarb and apple (doesn’t have to be uniform). Place into a bowl and add brown sugar and lemon. Pour into your tin or baking tray that you would like to cook your crumble in.
  3. Make the crumble mixture by adding everything together and mixing until it turns into a dough-like consistency.
  4. Spoon it over the apple and rhubarb mixture. Place tray in the oven and bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the top is nice and crisp.
  5. While the crumble is cooking, make the custard. Put the milk and earl grey tea in a pot and heat until it is close to a boil. Add vanilla. Mix the cornflour and the sugar together in a separate bowl and add the water. Pour into the oat milk mixture and stir until it becomes thick and creamy. Finally, strain the ingredients to remove the large tea leaves. Pour the custard into a jug and set aside.
  6. Take the crumble out of the oven and let stand for approximately 20 minutes. Spoon a large amount into a bowl and then pour over as much custard as you like... Heaven.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 31 October 2023 4:49pm
By Simon Toohey
Source: SBS

