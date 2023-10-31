Spiced chai apple and rhubarb crumble with earl grey custard

serves
serves
8
people
preparation
15
minutes
cooking
25
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 4 rhubarb stems, chopped to 2.5 cm lengths
- 4 apples
- 3 tbsp brown sugar
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 200 g rolled oats
- 50 g flour
- 150 ml melted oat butter
- 3 tbsp raw sugar
- 1 spiced chai tea bags, cut open
- Big pinch salt
- 400 ml oat milk
- 1 earl grey tea bag, cut open
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 tbsp cornflour
- 70 g caster sugar
- 3 tbsp water
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Chop up the rhubarb and apple (doesn’t have to be uniform). Place into a bowl and add brown sugar and lemon. Pour into your tin or baking tray that you would like to cook your crumble in.
- Make the crumble mixture by adding everything together and mixing until it turns into a dough-like consistency.
- Spoon it over the apple and rhubarb mixture. Place tray in the oven and bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the top is nice and crisp.
- While the crumble is cooking, make the custard. Put the milk and earl grey tea in a pot and heat until it is close to a boil. Add vanilla. Mix the cornflour and the sugar together in a separate bowl and add the water. Pour into the oat milk mixture and stir until it becomes thick and creamy. Finally, strain the ingredients to remove the large tea leaves. Pour the custard into a jug and set aside.
- Take the crumble out of the oven and let stand for approximately 20 minutes. Spoon a large amount into a bowl and then pour over as much custard as you like... Heaven.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.