Spiced chai apple and rhubarb crumble with earl grey custard

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Chop up the rhubarb and apple (doesn’t have to be uniform). Place into a bowl and add brown sugar and lemon. Pour into your tin or baking tray that you would like to cook your crumble in.

Make the crumble mixture by adding everything together and mixing until it turns into a dough-like consistency.

Spoon it over the apple and rhubarb mixture. Place tray in the oven and bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the top is nice and crisp.

While the crumble is cooking, make the custard. Put the milk and earl grey tea in a pot and heat until it is close to a boil. Add vanilla. Mix the cornflour and the sugar together in a separate bowl and add the water. Pour into the oat milk mixture and stir until it becomes thick and creamy. Finally, strain the ingredients to remove the large tea leaves. Pour the custard into a jug and set aside.