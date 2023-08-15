Spiced gingerbread

Preheat the oven to 170°C. Line a 30 cm x 20 cm tin (I use a straight sided brownie tin)

Sieve the flour into a large bowl along with the spices and whisk lightly to combine.

Put the butter, sugar, syrups and treacle into a saucepan. To make it easier to spoon out the syrup and treacle, oil a spoon first – it will then just slide off. Melt everything together over a gentle heat.

Remove from the heat and whisk in the milk, bicarbonate of soda and eggs. Gradually add the contents of the saucepan to the flour, making sure everything is well combined. You will end up with a very wet, pourable batter. Stir through the stem ginger.

Bake in the oven for between 45 minutes and an hour. When the edges have pulled back slightly from the side of the tin and it is springy to touch, it will be done.