Spiced roasted chicken with toasted orzo

serves
4
people
preparation
10
minutes
cooking
1:15
hour
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 2 large capsicum (bell peppers), cored, seeded, and coarsely chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 3 tbsp (60 ml) extra virgin Greek olive oil
- 1 medium-sized roasting chicken (1.3-1.8kg /3-4 lb)
- ½ tsp ground cumin, or more to taste
- Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
- 3 medium onions, coarsely chopped
- 1 cup peeled and chopped plum tomatoes
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 2 cups white wine
- ⅓ cup Greek brandy
- 2 cups water
- 2 fresh rosemary sprigs
- , to serve
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to (230°C) (450°F).
- Oil a medium to large baking dish, preferably glass or clay, with 1½ tablespoons olive oil. Wash the chicken well, pat it dry and place it on the baking dish. Rub the entire chicken with a couple of tablespoons of olive oil. Season the chicken with cumin, salt, and pepper.
- Place the onions, capsicum, garlic and tomato, around the chicken. Top with cinnamon, white wine, Greek brandy, water and rosemary sprigs.
- Place the baking dish, uncovered, in the hot oven and bake for 15-20 minutes until it starts to brown. Reduce heat to 190°C (375°F) and cook for about another hour, or until fork tender and thoroughly cooked through.
- Serve with cooked orzo.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.