Spiced roasted chicken with toasted orzo

Place the baking dish, uncovered, in the hot oven and bake for 15-20 minutes until it starts to brown. Reduce heat to 190°C (375°F) and cook for about another hour, or until fork tender and thoroughly cooked through.

Oil a medium to large baking dish, preferably glass or clay, with 1½ tablespoons olive oil. Wash the chicken well, pat it dry and place it on the baking dish. Rub the entire chicken with a couple of tablespoons of olive oil. Season the chicken with cumin, salt, and pepper.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.