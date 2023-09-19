Spicy Korean-style fried chicken sub

serves
serves
4
people
preparation
15
minutes
cooking
10
minutes
difficulty
Mid
level
Ingredients
- 4 hot dog buns
- Cheese and mayo to serve, optional
- Coriander leaves, to garnish
Buttermilk brine
- 3 large chicken thighs, skin on, deboned, sliced into strips
- 1½ cups buttermilk
- 2 large lemon peels
- 3 crushed garlic cloves
- 1½ L oil for frying
Dry dredge
- 1 cup cake flour
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- ½ tsp marjoram
- ½ tsp oregano
- ½ tsp thyme
- ¼ tsp cayenne
Gochugang ketchup
- ⅓ cup Gochugang hot sauce (paste)
- 2 tbsp + 1 tsp ketchup
- 3 tsp honey
- 1 tsp soy
- ½ tsp crushed garlic
Sesame pickles
- 1 cup sliced cucumber
- ¼ cup white vinegar
- 3 tsp salt
- ¼ cup sugar
- ½ tsp sesame oil
- ½ tsp sesame seeds
- ½ tsp black sesame seeds
Marinating time: 2 hours or overnight.
Instructions
- For buttermilk brine: In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Soak chicken in the brine in the fridge for 2 hours, or up to overnight for best results.
- For dry dredge: In a large mixing bowl combine all ingredients. Reserve for chicken.
- For Gochugang ketchup: In a small mixing bowl combine all ingredients.
- For sesame pickles: In a small bowl, combine all ingredients. Allow cucumbers to marinate for 30 minutes.
- To fry chicken: In a Dutch oven, add the vegetable oil and heat to 180°C (350°F) using a thermometer to maintain temperature. Remove the chicken from the buttermilk marinade and coat into the dry dredge. Fry chicken until cooked all the way though (about 4-5 minutes), remove from oil and season with salt.
- To build: Slather some of the gochugang ketchup in the hot dog buns, add the fried chicken and nestle cucumber on one side. Add American cheese and mayo if desired. Garnish with coriander leaves. Enjoy.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.