Spicy Korean-style fried chicken sub

For buttermilk brine: In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Soak chicken in the brine in the fridge for 2 hours, or up to overnight for best results.

For dry dredge: In a large mixing bowl combine all ingredients. Reserve for chicken.

For Gochugang ketchup: In a small mixing bowl combine all ingredients.

For sesame pickles: In a small bowl, combine all ingredients. Allow cucumbers to marinate for 30 minutes.

To fry chicken: In a Dutch oven, add the vegetable oil and heat to 180°C (350°F) using a thermometer to maintain temperature. Remove the chicken from the buttermilk marinade and coat into the dry dredge. Fry chicken until cooked all the way though (about 4-5 minutes), remove from oil and season with salt.