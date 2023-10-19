Spiessbraten with jicama, cucumber and dill salad

Butterfly the pork – that is, make a lengthwise cut through one side almost to but not through the other side, holding the knife blade parallel to the cutting board. Open up the pork roast as you would a book. Using the side of a heavy cleaver, a scallopini pounder, or a rolling pin, lightly flatten the butterflied pork.

Generously season the inside of the pork with salt and pepper. Spread with mustard. Layer 3 slices of cheese, 3 slices of ham, a single layer of pickles, and the remaining 3 slices of cheese. Arrange the onion, poblano and pickle slices, ham, and cheese on top. Fold the other side over the pork to return it to its original cylindrical shape. Using butcher’s string, tie the roast into a tight cylinder. Tuck the rosemary and bay leaves under the butcher’s twine and against the pork roast.

Set up your grill for indirect rotisserie grilling. Ideally, you’ll spit-roast using a wood fire (preferably beechwood). Place the roast on the grill and spit-roast until crusty and browned on the outside and the internal temperature reaches 88°C (190°F). This will take 1½-2 hours.

Meanwhile, make the salad: Cut the jicama into 5-6 mm (¼ inch) sticks. Cut the cucumbers in half lengthwise and scrape out and discard the seeds. Thinly slice the cucumbers crosswise.

Make the dressing: Place the sour cream in a mixing bowl or salad bowl. Whisk in the olive oil, vinegar, scallion, dill and salt and pepper to taste.

Just before serving, stir the jicama and cucumber into the dressing. Sprinkle the scallion greens on top and serve.