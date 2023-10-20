Plant-based seak, mash and gravy

Place the dried mushrooms in a heatproof bowl and pour over the boiling water. Stand to rehydrate for 3 hours. Drain the mushrooms and rinse in cold water, then use your hands to squeeze out as much water as possible.



To make the marinade, place all the ingredients in a bowl and stir to combine. Add the mushrooms, stir to combine well, then stand for at least 1 hour. The longer you marinate the mushrooms, the more flavoursome they will be.



Meanwhile, for the mash, place the potatoes, garlic and 1 teaspoon of salt in a saucepan and pour in enough cold water to cover well. Bring to the boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to low and simmer until tender. Drain the potatoes, then use a potato ricer, masher or mouli to pass into a large bowl.



Heat the butter and milk in a small saucepan until warm and the butter has melted. Stir the hot milk mixture into the hot potatoes along with the remaining salt until just combined. Be sure not to overmix. Set aside and keep warm.



To make the gravy, place all the ingredients except the rosemary in a blender and process until well combined. Transfer to a small saucepan, add the rosemary sprig and a pinch each of salt and pepper and bring to the boil. As soon as the gravy has thickened and come to the boil, remove from the heat and keep warm.



To cook the asparagus, heat the oil in a large frying pan over medium - high heat. Add the asparagus and garlic and cook, tossing frequently for 4 -5 minutes or until the asparagus is just tender. Season to taste and remove from the pan.



To cook the steaks, heat the olive oil in a frying pan over medium - high heat. Add the mushrooms, garlic and rosemary and cook until golden and fragrant.

