Stir-fried choko (su su xào)

serves
1
people
preparation
5
minutes
cooking
7
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 1 choko
- 1 1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 small Thai red shallot, diced
- 2 garlic cloves, diced
- 1 tsp fish sauce
- sea salt
- steamed jasmine rice, to serve
Instructions
- Peel the choko, then cut it in half and use a knife to slice a diamond shape around the seed to remove it. Cut the flesh into 3 mm thick slices on the diagonal.
- Heat the vegetable oil in a large frying pan with a lid over medium heat. Add the shallot and garlic and sauté for 2 minutes, until fragrant.
- Add the choko, toss the pan to coat it in the shallot and garlic, then add the fish sauce and 2 1/2 tablespoons of water. Stir to combine, then cover with a lid and cook for 5 minutes or until the choko is translucent and tender.
- Season with salt, to taste and serve immediately with steamed jasmine rice.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.