Stir-fried choko (su su xào)

Peel the choko, then cut it in half and use a knife to slice a diamond shape around the seed to remove it. Cut the flesh into 3 mm thick slices on the diagonal.

Heat the vegetable oil in a large frying pan with a lid over medium heat. Add the shallot and garlic and sauté for 2 minutes, until fragrant.

Add the choko, toss the pan to coat it in the shallot and garlic, then add the fish sauce and 2 1/2 tablespoons of water. Stir to combine, then cover with a lid and cook for 5 minutes or until the choko is translucent and tender.