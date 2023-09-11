Stuffed masa cakes with spicy beef and buttered corn sauce

For the masa cakes: Add masa flour and salt to a large mixing bowl. Slowly add the 37 ml of oil and the warm water while mixing with your hands; when a dough starts to form gently knead it in the bowl. When the dough is finished it should feel soft and hold together when you form a small ball in your hands. If it is too crumbly, feel free and add touch more water.

Roll into balls double the size of a golf ball and, keeping them covered with a wet kitchen towel, allow to rest for 1 hour.

Meanwhile, for the spicy taco beef: In a large skillet on high heat. add the vegetable oil. Once the oil is hot and starts to shimmer add in the beef by crumbling it through your hands. Using a whisk bash the beef mince up and down while sautéing. Once the beef starts to break up and becomes cooked throughout add in the onion, jalapeños and garlic and sauté for 1-2 minutes.

Next add in all of the dried spices and stir together. Add in the tomato puree, turn the heat to low and allow to reduce to a thick and rich mixture (about 10 minutes). Remove from heat and reserve, warm, until plating.

Next, cook the rested masa cakes. In a Dutch oven with thermometer attached or using a home deep-fryer, heat 2-3 litres of vegetable oil up to 190°C (375°F). Using the palm of your hands flatten a masa ball into the shape of a disk (you could also use a tortilla press to do this). Then, using your fingers, press into the middle of the dough and the outside edges making a small wall (I call the finished shape a tiny coliseum). Carefully place the masa cake in the deep fryer and cook until the edges start to light and golden (about 1-2 minutes), then remove from oil and allow to drain on a baking try lined with kitchen towel. Sprinkle with salt. Repeat with remaining dough balls, cooking one at a time. Set aside.

For the buttered corn sauce: Add all ingredients to a medium size saucepan on medium high heat and cook until the butter is melted and the corn is hot (about 3 minutes). Add contents to a blender and blend until smooth and creamy. Reserve warm until plating.