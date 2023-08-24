Stuffed peanut butter cookies with raspberry glaze

makes
6
serves
preparation
40
minutes
cooking
10
minutes
difficulty
Mid
level
Ingredients
Peanut butter stuffing
- 1 cup smooth peanut butter
- 1½ tbsp crispy rice cereal
- ½ cup icing sugar
Peanut butter cookie
- ½ cup smooth peanut butter
- ½ cup butter, at room temperature
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup white sugar
- 1 egg
- 3 tsp vanilla extract
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp baking powder
- 1½ cup + 3 tsp flour
Raspberry glaze
- 4 cups (1 kg) frozen raspberries
- Pinch citric acid
- 2 tsp fresh lemon juice
- 2 cups icing sugar
Freezing time: 15 minutes.
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 175°C (350°F).
- For the filling: Add smooth peanut butter, crispy rice cereal and icing sugar to a small bowl and mix until fully combined. Add mixture to a piping bag (or use 2 spoons or a small ice cream scoop) and portion out walnut-sized mounds of filling onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Transfer to the freezer to firm up (about 15 minutes).
- For the cookies: Add smooth peanut butter, butter, brown sugar and white sugar to a bowl and mix with a stand mixer or by hand until fully combined. Add egg and vanilla extract and mix on high until whipped and creamy.
- To the wet ingredients, add salt, baking powder and flour, and mix until combined.
- For each cookie, roll two balls of dough (roughly 1 scant tbsp each), then press dough balls to flatten into thick disks. Sandwich a portion of the frozen filling between two disks, press edges closed around the filling, and roll into a ball; slightly flatten the cookie.
- Bake on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet for 10-12 minutes.
- For the glaze: Add frozen raspberries and white sugar to a medium-heavy bottomed saucepan and simmer over medium-low heat for 5-10 min. Strain liquid through a sieve, into a small mixing bowl. Discard seeds. cool raspberry liquid completely. Add citric acid and lemon juice, whisking to combine. Gradually add icing sugar, whisking until smooth.
- Holding the edges of the cookie, dip to coat the top of each cookie with the raspberry glaze. Transfer dipped cookies to a wire-topped baking sheet. When all cookies are glazed, drizzle with some of the remaining glaze. Leave to set.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.