SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

Canadian

Stuffed peanut butter cookies with raspberry glaze

The peanut butter cookie dough these are made with is just part of what makes them great. When you bite into these it's creamy but with little pops of crunch from the cereal in the peanut butter stuffing. And they're finished off with a sweet-tart raspberry glaze.

Six large round cookies with vibrant pink icing sit on a grey surface, some of them on a round brown plate. The one at the front is broken in half, showing the gooey peanut butter filling. A glass of milk sits in the background.

Stuffed peanut butter cookies with raspberry glaze. Credit: Comfort Food with Spencer Watts

makes

6

serves

preparation

40

minutes

cooking

10

minutes

difficulty

Mid

level

Ingredients

Peanut butter stuffing
  • 1 cup smooth peanut butter
  • 1½ tbsp crispy rice cereal
  • ½ cup icing sugar

Peanut butter cookie
  • ½ cup smooth peanut butter
  • ½ cup butter, at room temperature
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • ¼ cup white sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 3 tsp vanilla extract
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp baking powder
  • 1½ cup + 3 tsp flour

Raspberry glaze
  • 4 cups (1 kg) frozen raspberries
  • Pinch citric acid
  • 2 tsp fresh lemon juice
  • 2 cups icing sugar
Freezing time: 15 minutes.

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 175°C (350°F).
  2. For the filling: Add smooth peanut butter, crispy rice cereal and icing sugar to a small bowl and mix until fully combined. Add mixture to a piping bag (or use 2 spoons or a small ice cream scoop) and portion out walnut-sized mounds of filling onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Transfer to the freezer to firm up (about 15 minutes).
  3. For the cookies: Add smooth peanut butter, butter, brown sugar and white sugar to a bowl and mix with a stand mixer or by hand until fully combined. Add egg and vanilla extract and mix on high until whipped and creamy.
  4. To the wet ingredients, add salt, baking powder and flour, and mix until combined.
  5. For each cookie, roll two balls of dough (roughly 1 scant tbsp each), then press dough balls to flatten into thick disks. Sandwich a portion of the frozen filling between two disks, press edges closed around the filling, and roll into a ball; slightly flatten the cookie.
  6. Bake on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet for 10-12 minutes.
  7. For the glaze: Add frozen raspberries and white sugar to a medium-heavy bottomed saucepan and simmer over medium-low heat for 5-10 min. Strain liquid through a sieve, into a small mixing bowl. Discard seeds. cool raspberry liquid completely. Add citric acid and lemon juice, whisking to combine. Gradually add icing sugar, whisking until smooth.
  8. Holding the edges of the cookie, dip to coat the top of each cookie with the raspberry glaze. Transfer dipped cookies to a wire-topped baking sheet. When all cookies are glazed, drizzle with some of the remaining glaze. Leave to set.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 24 August 2023 5:14pm
By Spencer Watts
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends