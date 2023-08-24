Stuffed peanut butter cookies with raspberry glaze

Preheat oven to 175°C (350°F).

For the filling: Add smooth peanut butter, crispy rice cereal and icing sugar to a small bowl and mix until fully combined. Add mixture to a piping bag (or use 2 spoons or a small ice cream scoop) and portion out walnut-sized mounds of filling onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Transfer to the freezer to firm up (about 15 minutes).

For the cookies: Add smooth peanut butter, butter, brown sugar and white sugar to a bowl and mix with a stand mixer or by hand until fully combined. Add egg and vanilla extract and mix on high until whipped and creamy.

To the wet ingredients, add salt, baking powder and flour, and mix until combined.

For each cookie, roll two balls of dough (roughly 1 scant tbsp each), then press dough balls to flatten into thick disks. Sandwich a portion of the frozen filling between two disks, press edges closed around the filling, and roll into a ball; slightly flatten the cookie.

Bake on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet for 10-12 minutes.

For the glaze: Add frozen raspberries and white sugar to a medium-heavy bottomed saucepan and simmer over medium-low heat for 5-10 min . Strain liquid through a sieve, into a small mixing bowl. Discard seeds. cool raspberry liquid completely. Add citric acid and lemon juice, whisking to combine. Gradually add icing sugar, whisking until smooth.