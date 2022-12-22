Sugu dry curry

Clean the octopus by removing the beak and the head guts.

Bring a large saucepan filled with water to the boil. When the water is bubbling, add the octopus to the water. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 45-50 minutes, or until the octopus is tender. Drain, and allow to cool slightly. Cut the cooked octopus into bite sized chunks.

Heat the vegetable oil in a large wok over medium-high heat. Add the onion, ginger, garlic and makrut lime leaves and cook, stirring, for 2-3 minutes, or until softened and fragrant. Add the curry powder and vegetable stock powder and stir through.