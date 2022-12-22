Sugu dry curry

serves
4
people
preparation
15
minutes
cooking
1
hour
difficulty
Mid
level
Ingredients
- 4 medium octopus (about 1 kg)
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
- 1 brown onion, thinly sliced
- 4 garlic cloves, finely grated
- 1 tbsp finely grated ginger
- 6 makrut lime leaves
- 1 ½ tsp curry powder
- 2 tsp vegetable stock powder
- 2 tsp tomato sauce
- ½ tsp sugar
- Steamed rice, to serve
- Lime wedges, to serve
Instructions
- Clean the octopus by removing the beak and the head guts.
- Bring a large saucepan filled with water to the boil. When the water is bubbling, add the octopus to the water. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 45-50 minutes, or until the octopus is tender. Drain, and allow to cool slightly. Cut the cooked octopus into bite sized chunks.
- Heat the vegetable oil in a large wok over medium-high heat. Add the onion, ginger, garlic and makrut lime leaves and cook, stirring, for 2-3 minutes, or until softened and fragrant. Add the curry powder and vegetable stock powder and stir through.
- Add the octopus chunks and tomato sauce to the pan and stir through until warmed through. Sprinkle with sugar and mix to combine. Serve with steamed rice and lime wedges.
Aaron Fa'Aoso showcases Torres Strait Island cuisine in season two of Strait to the Plate.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.