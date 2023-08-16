SBS Food

Sweet potato and sausage skillet

If you're looking to up your brunch game, this dish is for you. With savoury notes from the sausage and natural sweetness from the sweet potato, a touch of cream and eggs cooked in the mix, this is perfect comfort food, and it's easy to make.

A cast iron skillet sits on a matt on a white surface with a slotted wooden spoon beside it. The pan has a stewish mixture of sweet potato, sausage, scattered herbs and two eggs that have been cooked in the mix.

Brunch skillet. Credit: Comfort Food With Spencer Watts

serves

4

people

preparation

10

minutes

cooking

25

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 250 g breakfast sausages, casings removed (see Note)
  • 4 cups peeled and cubed sweet potato
  • ⅓ cup red capsicum (pepper), diced
  • ⅓ cup green capsicum (pepper), diced
  • ⅓ cup yellow capsicum (pepper), diced
  • ⅓ cup red onion, diced
  • ⅔ cup thick (heavy) cream
  • ½ tsp chilli powder, optional
  • ¼ cup fresh coriander (cilantro), chopped, plus extra to serve
  • 4 eggs
  • salt and pepper, to taste
  • ¼ tsp chilli flakes
  • toasted bread, to serve

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 165°C (325°F).
  2. Crumble sausage meat into a cast iron skillet and cook over high heat, breaking meat apart and flipping often. Cook until crispy.
  3. Add sweet potato, capsicum and red onion to the skillet with crispy sausage, toss and stir to coat evenly in the sausage fat. Cook for about 5 minutes.
  4. Add cream and lower heat to medium-low. Add a little chilli powder now, if using. Simmer for 5 minutes or until the sweet potatoes are slightly tender and mixture is coated in reduced cream. If the cream reduces too quickly, add additional 30-45 ml cream or water. Stir in coriander.
  5. Using the back of a spoon, create hollows in the skillet mixture for the eggs. Crack one egg into each hollow. Season each egg with salt and freshly ground pepper. Place the skillet in the oven to cook for 5-10 minutes until egg whites are cooked, but egg yolks are still soft.
  6. Remove the skillet. Garnish with more chopped coriander and chilli flakes. Serve warm with toast.


Note
Breakfast sausage in Canada, where Spencer Watts lives, is usually pork mince flavoured with herbs and spices.


Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 16 August 2023 4:11pm
By Spencer Watts
Source: SBS

