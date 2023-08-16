Sweet potato and sausage skillet

Crumble sausage meat into a cast iron skillet and cook over high heat, breaking meat apart and flipping often. Cook until crispy.

Add sweet potato, capsicum and red onion to the skillet with crispy sausage, toss and stir to coat evenly in the sausage fat. Cook for about 5 minutes.

Add cream and lower heat to medium-low. Add a little chilli powder now, if using. Simmer for 5 minutes or until the sweet potatoes are slightly tender and mixture is coated in reduced cream.

If the cream reduces too quickly, add additional 30-45 ml cream or water.

Stir in coriander.