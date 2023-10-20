Sweet potato curry with flatbread and papaya chutney

Instructions

1. To make the papaya chutney, heat the coconut oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic and ginger and stir for 1 -2 minutes or until fragrant. Stir in the papaya, then add all the remaining ingredients and 150 ml water and stir to combine well. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 10 - 15 minutes or until thickened and reduced. Remove from the heat and set aside.





2. Meanwhile, to make the flatbread, place all the ingredients in a bowl and stir until a dough comes together. Shape into a ball, wrap in a clean damp cloth and stand for 15 minutes.





3. Heat the coconut oil in a heavy -based saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic, ginger and onion and stir for 3 - 4 minutes or until just soft. Add the curry leaves, lime leaves, spices and chilli and stir for 2-3 minutes or until fragrant.





4. Add the sweet potato and potato and stir until well coated in the spice mix. Add the coconut cream, 60 ml (¼ cup) water and a pinch each of salt and white pepper and stir until well combined. Simmer over medium heat until the potatoes are tender, adding a little more water if necessary. In the last 5 minutes of cooking, add the sweet potato leaves. Check the seasoning and adjust if necessary. Remove and set aside while you cook the flatbreads.





5. Preheat a heavy - based frying pan over medium - high heat. Divide the dough in half and roll out as thinly as possible. Cook the flatbreads one at a time in the dry frying pan for 2 -3 minutes on each side or until golden and cooked through.





6. Transfer the curry to a serving dish, garnish with micro greens or coriander sprigs and serve with the flatbread and papaya chutney on the side.





