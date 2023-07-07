Taco party fixings

If you're planning a taco night, make sure you have these cheesy shells and toppings on hand.

Credit: Mary Makes It Easy

serves

6

people

preparation

10

minutes

cooking

15

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

Guacamole
  • 3 ripe avocados
  • ¼ cup finely chopped coriander (cilantro)
  • ¼ red onion, finely diced
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely minced
  • 1-2 limes, juiced
  • Kosher salt
Pico de gallo
  • 3-4 tomatoes on the vine, diced
  • ½ red onion, diced
  • ½-1 jalapeno or serrano chilli (pepper), finely diced
  • 1 garlic clove, finely minced
  • ¼ cup chopped cilantro
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • Kosher salt
Crispy cheesy shells
  • 2 cups (230 g) shredded cheddar cheese
  • 6-8 corn or flour tortillas

Instructions

  1. For the guacamole, cut the avocados in half and carefully remove the pits. Scoop the flesh into a bowl and add in the coriander (cilantro), onion, garlic and lime juice to taste. Mash to your desired consistency and season with salt and more lime juice, if needed. If making ahead, squeeze some extra lime juice on top and cover the surface directly with plastic wrap to avoid oxidation. Store in the fridge for up to 2 days, mixing well before serving.
  2. For the pico de gallo, add the tomatoes, onion, jalapeno or serrano to taste, garlic, coriander (cilantro) and lime juice to a bowl and toss to combine. Season with salt and set aside for 5 minutes to allow the flavours to mingle. If making ahead, cover and store in the fridge for up to 3 days.
  3. For the crispy cheesy shells, place a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Scatter in about ¼ cup of cheese and, once melted, top with a tortilla. Cook until the cheese is golden and a bit crisp then flip and cook for a few seconds just to heat the other side of the tortilla. With the cheese on the outside, lightly fold the tortilla over to form a crispy taco shell and allow to firm up before serving.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 7 July 2023 5:16pm
By Mary Berg

