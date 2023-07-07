Taco party fixings

For the guacamole, cut the avocados in half and carefully remove the pits. Scoop the flesh into a bowl and add in the coriander (cilantro), onion, garlic and lime juice to taste. Mash to your desired consistency and season with salt and more lime juice, if needed. If making ahead, squeeze some extra lime juice on top and cover the surface directly with plastic wrap to avoid oxidation. Store in the fridge for up to 2 days, mixing well before serving.

For the pico de gallo, add the tomatoes, onion, jalapeno or serrano to taste, garlic, coriander (cilantro) and lime juice to a bowl and toss to combine. Season with salt and set aside for 5 minutes to allow the flavours to mingle. If making ahead, cover and store in the fridge for up to 3 days.