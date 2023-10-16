SBS Food

Tandoor pomfret with Asian masala

Luke adds his Vietnamese twist to Southern India's popular delicacy, pomfret fish, by pairing it with Vietnamese salad of coriander, pomegranate and red onion. You could use any white firm fish for this recipe.

Tandoor Fish with Asian Masala Credit: Luke Nguyen's India

  • serves

    2

  • prep

    10 minutes

  • cook

    5 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

Ingredients

  • 2 plate sized pomfret, scored on both sides
  • Fresh mint chutney, to serve
Asian masala
  • 1 tsp red chilli powder
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp ground coriander
  • ½ tsp garam masala
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ½ tsp ground black pepper
  • 2 tbsp cashew cream or thickened cream
  • 2 makrut lime leaves, stems removed, leaves finely chopped
  • ½ stalk lemongrass, pale end only, finely chopped
Salad
  • 1 large handful coriander sprigs
  • 2 tbsp pomegranate seeds
  • ¼ small red onion, thinly sliced
  • Pinch chilli powder
  • Lime juice, to taste

 

Instructions

  1. For the masala, place all the ingredients in a large shallow bowl and stir to combine.
  2. Add the fish to the masala paste and rub to coat on both sides. Stand for at least 20 minutes. The longer you marinate the fish, the better the flavour!
  3. Thread the whole fish onto a tandoor skewer, spacing them slightly apart before placing them into a 400 ˚C tandoor oven for 5 - 5 ½  minutes.  If you don’t have a tandoor that’s okay, a super hot barbecue will have a similar effect.
  4. Once the fish are ready, pull them from the heat and set aside to rest.
  5. For the salad, place all the ingredients in a bowl and toss to combine.
  6. Place the fish on a serving platter, drizzle with a little mint chutney, then top with the salad and serve immediately. 

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 17 October 2023 9:18am
By Luke Nguyen
Source: SBS

