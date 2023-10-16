Tandoor pomfret with Asian masala

For the masala, place all the ingredients in a large shallow bowl and stir to combine.

Add the fish to the masala paste and rub to coat on both sides. Stand for at least 20 minutes. The longer you marinate the fish, the better the flavour!

Thread the whole fish onto a tandoor skewer, spacing them slightly apart before placing them into a 400 ˚C tandoor oven for 5 - 5 ½ minutes. If you don’t have a tandoor that’s okay, a super hot barbecue will have a similar effect.

Once the fish are ready, pull them from the heat and set aside to rest.

For the salad, place all the ingredients in a bowl and toss to combine.