Tandoor pomfret with Asian masala

serves
2
prep
10 minutes
cook
5 minutes
difficulty
Easy
Ingredients
- 2 plate sized pomfret, scored on both sides
- Fresh mint chutney, to serve
Asian masala
- 1 tsp red chilli powder
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- ½ tsp garam masala
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp ground black pepper
- 2 tbsp cashew cream or thickened cream
- 2 makrut lime leaves, stems removed, leaves finely chopped
- ½ stalk lemongrass, pale end only, finely chopped
Salad
- 1 large handful coriander sprigs
- 2 tbsp pomegranate seeds
- ¼ small red onion, thinly sliced
- Pinch chilli powder
- Lime juice, to taste
Instructions
- For the masala, place all the ingredients in a large shallow bowl and stir to combine.
- Add the fish to the masala paste and rub to coat on both sides. Stand for at least 20 minutes. The longer you marinate the fish, the better the flavour!
- Thread the whole fish onto a tandoor skewer, spacing them slightly apart before placing them into a 400 ˚C tandoor oven for 5 - 5 ½ minutes. If you don’t have a tandoor that’s okay, a super hot barbecue will have a similar effect.
- Once the fish are ready, pull them from the heat and set aside to rest.
- For the salad, place all the ingredients in a bowl and toss to combine.
- Place the fish on a serving platter, drizzle with a little mint chutney, then top with the salad and serve immediately.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.