Tandoor prawns with green mango salad

For the masala, place all the ingredients in a large shallow bowl and stir to combine.

Add the prawns to the masala paste, stir to coat well and stand for at least 20 minutes. The longer you marinate the prawns, the better the flavour!

Meanwhile, for the salad, place the mango, carrot and herbs on a serving platter and toss to combine.

Thread the prawns onto a tandoor skewer, spacing them slightly apart before placing them into a 400 ˚C

tandoor oven for 4 minutes. (If you don’t have a tandoor that’s okay, a super hot barbecue will have a similar effect)