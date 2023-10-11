Tandoor prawns with green mango salad

serves
serves
2
people
preparation
10
minutes
cooking
5
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 6 green jumbo prawns, peeled, deveined, tails in tact
Masala
- 2 tsp vegetable oil
- 2 tsp garlic ginger paste
- 1 tsp ground turmeric
- 1 tsp garam masala
- ½ tsp dried fenugreek leaf
- 2 tbsp cream
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
Salad
- 1 small green mango, peeled and shredded
- ½ small carrot, peeled and shredded
- 1 small handful mint leaves
- 1 small handful coriander sprigs
- Squeeze of lime juice
Standing time: 20 min
Instructions
- For the masala, place all the ingredients in a large shallow bowl and stir to combine.
- Add the prawns to the masala paste, stir to coat well and stand for at least 20 minutes. The longer you marinate the prawns, the better the flavour!
- Meanwhile, for the salad, place the mango, carrot and herbs on a serving platter and toss to combine.
- Thread the prawns onto a tandoor skewer, spacing them slightly apart before placing them into a 400 ˚C tandoor oven for 4 minutes. (If you don’t have a tandoor that’s okay, a super hot barbecue will have a similar effect)
- Once the prawns are ready, pull them from the heat and set aside to rest for a few minutes.
- Serve the prawns on top of the salad, topped with a squeeze of lime juice.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.