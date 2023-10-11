SBS Food

Tandoor prawns with green mango salad

This is a perfect salad for summer, with smoky prawns, green mango, carrots, coriander and mint.

Tandoor Fish with Asian Masala Credit: Luke Nguyen's India

  • serves

    2

  • prep

    10 minutes

  • cook

    5 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

Ingredients

  • 6 green jumbo prawns, peeled, deveined, tails in tact
Masala
  • 2 tsp vegetable oil
  • 2 tsp garlic ginger paste
  • 1 tsp ground turmeric
  • 1 tsp garam masala
  • ½ tsp dried fenugreek leaf
  • 2 tbsp cream
  • 1 tbsp lime juice
  • Salt and black pepper, to taste
Salad
  • 1 small green mango, peeled and shredded
  • ½ small carrot, peeled and shredded
  • 1 small handful mint leaves
  • 1 small handful coriander sprigs
  • Squeeze of lime juice

 


Standing time: 20 min


Instructions


  1. For the masala, place all the ingredients in a large shallow bowl and stir to combine.
  2. Add the prawns to the masala paste, stir to coat well and stand for at least 20  minutes. The longer you marinate the prawns, the better the flavour!
  3. Meanwhile, for the salad, place the mango, carrot and herbs on a serving platter and toss to combine.
  4. Thread the prawns onto a tandoor skewer, spacing them slightly apart before placing them into a 400 ˚C tandoor oven for 4 minutes.  (If you don’t have a tandoor that’s okay, a super hot barbecue will have a similar effect)
  5. Once the prawns are ready, pull them from the heat and set aside to rest for a few minutes.
  6. Serve the prawns on top of the salad, topped with  a squeeze of lime juice.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 12 October 2023 9:37am
By Luke Nguyen
Source: SBS

