Tear and share chocolate cherry buns

Line a 26-28cm round deep cake tin or a deep roasting tin with baking paper (parchment)and butter generously.

Put the milk in a saucepan and bring up to almost boiling point. Remove from the heat and add the butter. Leave to stand until the butter has melted and it has cooled to blood temperature.

Put the flour and spice in a large bowl with the yeast, sugar and a large pinch of salt. Make a well in the middle. Beat the egg into the milk and butter mixture. Add this to the flour and stir until well combined – you will find that you have a very soft, sticky dough.

Lightly oil your hands and the work surface, then turn out the dough. Knead until no longer sticky and you have a smooth, elastic dough. Return the dough to the bowl and cover with a damp tea towel. Leave to prove until it has doubled in size – around an hour and a half.

Make the filling. Beat the butter with the maple syrup, sugar, spices and a pinch of salt until you have a creamy, toffee-coloured butter.

Turn the dough out and roll or pat out into a rectangle of around 30cm by 23cm. Spread the butter mixture over the dough, then sprinkle with the cherries and chocolate chips. Roll up fairly tightly, then cut into 10-12 pieces.

Arrange the rounds, cut sides down, in the deep cake tin. Brush with beaten egg, then leave for around another 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Brush again, then sprinkle with the sugar. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes until a rich golden brown and well risen.