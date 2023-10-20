Tempeh lodeh

serves
2
prep
10 minutes
cook
40 minutes
difficulty
Mid
Ingredients
- 2 red Asian shallots, thinly sliced
- 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 1 lemongrass stalk, pale end only, bruised
- 2 makrut lime leaves
- 150 ml coconut milk
- 100 ml vegetable stock or water
- 1 tbsp tamarind paste
- 1 tbsp palm sugar
- ½ cup diced eggplant
- ¼ cup sliced snakebeans
- ¼ cup peeled and diced choko
- 150 g tempeh, cut into cubes
- Fried crispy shallot and coriander, to garnish
- Steamed rice, to serve
Paste
- 200 g peeled red Asian shallots
- 30 g peeled garlic cloves
- 20 g peeled ginger
- 20 g peeled galangal
- 5 g peeled turmeric
- 2 tbsp cooking oil
- 1 lemongrass stalk, pale end only, bruised
- 2 makrut lime leaves
- 1 tsp ground white pepper
- 1 tsp salt, or to taste
Instructions
- To make the paste, place the shallot, garlic, ginger, galangal and turmeric in a small food processor bowl or mortar and pestle and process or pound into a paste.
- Heat the oil in a small pot over medium heat. When hot, add the paste and cook, stirring regularly for 3 -5 minutes. Add a splash of water, the lemongrass and lime leaves, reduce the heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally for 30 minutes or until thick and darkened. Be careful not to burn. Add the pepper and salt, stir to combine well, then remove from the heat and set aside.
- For the soup, in a medium pot over medium heat add the shallots, garlic and the cooked down paste. Add the lemongrass, lime leaves, coconut milk, stock, tamarind and palm sugar. Bring to a boil and stir to dissolve. Add the vegetables and tempeh then reduce the heat to a simmer and cook through, about 10 minutes.
- Serve in a bowl garnished with fried crispy shallots and coriander. Eat with steamed rice.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.