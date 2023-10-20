Tempeh lodeh

To make the paste, place the shallot, garlic, ginger, galangal and turmeric in a small food processor bowl or mortar and pestle and process or pound into a paste.



Heat the oil in a small pot over medium heat. When hot, add the paste and cook, stirring regularly for 3 -5 minutes. Add a splash of water, the lemongrass and lime leaves, reduce the heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally for 30 minutes or until thick and darkened. Be careful not to burn. Add the pepper and salt, stir to combine well, then remove from the heat and set aside.



For the soup, in a medium pot over medium heat add the shallots, garlic and the cooked down paste. Add the lemongrass, lime leaves, coconut milk, stock, tamarind and palm sugar. Bring to a boil and stir to dissolve. Add the vegetables and tempeh then reduce the heat to a simmer and cook through, about 10 minutes.

