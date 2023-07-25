Toasted orzo with carrots, raisins and pine nuts,

Toast the pine nuts or pistachios in a small dry skillet over medium heat and set aside.

Have 6 cups of hot water or vegetable broth simmering on the stove.

Heat half the olive oil in a large, deep frying pan over medium heat and cook the onion and carrot until soft, lightly browned, and glistening.

Stir in the garlic. Add half the orzo to the pan and continue to cook until the orzo starts to brown. Sprinkle the saffron into the toasting orzo then add 1 cup of hot water or broth. Stir. Add liquid in half-cup increments until the browned orzo is soft but al dente.

While cooking the vegetables and orzo, bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Add salt and boil the other half of the orzo. Drain, reserving 1 cup of its boiling liquid.