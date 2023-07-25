Toasted orzo with carrots, raisins and pine nuts,

serves
2
people
preparation
10
minutes
cooking
25
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- ½ cup pistachios, shelled and toasted, or 2 tbsp pine nuts, toasted
- 6 cups water or vegetable broth
- 3 tbsp (60 ml) extra virgin Greek olive oil
- 1 large red or yellow onion, chopped
- 1 large carrot, peeled and diced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1½ cups orzo, divided
- 1 pinch Greek krokos (saffron)
- 2½-3 tbsp currants or seedless raisins, plumped in warm water
- Sea salt to taste
- 1½ tbsp chopped fresh mint and/or parsley
Instructions
- Toast the pine nuts or pistachios in a small dry skillet over medium heat and set aside.
- Have 6 cups of hot water or vegetable broth simmering on the stove.
- Heat half the olive oil in a large, deep frying pan over medium heat and cook the onion and carrot until soft, lightly browned, and glistening.
- Stir in the garlic. Add half the orzo to the pan and continue to cook until the orzo starts to brown. Sprinkle the saffron into the toasting orzo then add 1 cup of hot water or broth. Stir. Add liquid in half-cup increments until the browned orzo is soft but al dente.
- While cooking the vegetables and orzo, bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Add salt and boil the other half of the orzo. Drain, reserving 1 cup of its boiling liquid.
- Add the boiled orzo to the frying pan and mix gently with the browned, cooked orzo-vegetable mixture. Stir in the nuts and drain and stir in raisins, adding some of their soaking liquid if desired. Stir in the mint and/or parsley and serve.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.