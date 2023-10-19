Tofu pepes (tofu in banana leaf)

serves
serves
2
people
preparation
30
minutes
cooking
1
hour
difficulty
Mid
level
Ingredients
- 300 g firm tofu
- ¾ tsp salt
- banana or cabbage leaves, for wrapping
- vegetable oil, for brushing
- 3 tomatoes, cut into small wedges
Curry paste
- 3 red Asian shallots, chopped
- 5 garlic cloves, chopped
- 10 g peeled galangal, chopped
- 10 g peeled ginger, chopped
- 10 g peeled turmeric, chopped
- 3 lemongrass stalks, pale ends only, finely chopped
- 1 long red chilli, chopped
- 3 makrut lime leaves, chopped
- ½ tsp coriander seeds
- ¼ tsp black peppercorns
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 tbsp coconut oil
Instructions
- To make the curry paste, place all the ingredients except the coconut oil in a food processor or mortar and pestle and process or pound until a paste forms. If necessary, add 1 -2 tablespoons of water to help the blade work more efficiently.
- Heat the coconut oil in a heavy - based frying pan over medium - high heat. Add the curry paste and cook, stirring regularly for about 20 minutes or until the oil starts to separate. Remove from the pan and set aside. The curry paste will keep refrigerated for up to 2 weeks, or frozen for up to 2 months.
- Place 150 g curry paste in a large bowl, then crumble in the tofu and add the salt. Stir to combine well.
- For each pepes, you will need 2 pieces of banana leaf, one about 20 cm wide and the other about 15 cm wide. Place one larger piece of banana leaf on a work surface and spoon 1 heaped tablespoon of tofu mixture on top, then cover with the smaller piece of banana leaf. Roll up the parcel and secure the ends with toothpicks. Repeat with the remaining tofu mixture.
- Place the pepes in a steamer basket and steam over high heat for about 30 minutes.
- To serve, preheat a grill plate over high heat. Brush the cooked parcels all over with oil and grill until golden and lightly charred on both sides. Serve with tomato wedges.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.