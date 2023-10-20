Tomato gnocchi

Instructions

1. Peel the potatoes, then cut into even sized cubes so they cook evenly. Place in a large saucepan and cover with plenty of water. Add a big pinch of salt, bring to the boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 15 - 20 minutes or until the potatoes are fork tender. Drain well.





2. Press the hot potatoes through a potato ricer or mouli, or place in a bowl and use a potato masher. Stand until cool enough to handle, then add the flour, oil and salt and use your hands to combine well.





3. Transfer the dough to a clean, lightly floured work surface and divide in half. Roll out each half into a 2 cm thick rope, then use a butter knife to cut into your desired width. Set aside until ready to serve.





4. Meanwhile, to make the tomato sauce, heat the oil in a large frying pan over medium - high heat. Add the garlic and stir until fragrant, then add the passata, sugar, salt and pepper and stir to combine. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes or until thickened and reduced. Stir in the basil, check the seasoning and adjust if necessary, then remove from the heat.





5. Bring a large saucepan of lightly salted water to the boil. Add the gnocchi and use a slotted spoon or sieve to scoop them out as soon as they float to the top. Drain well, then add to the tomato sauce and toss to combine. Serve sprinkled with the cheese and the remaining basil.





