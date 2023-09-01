Torn sourdough cheddar cheese puffs

serves
3
prep
15 minutes
cook
20 minutes
difficulty
Easy
serves
3
people
preparation
15
minutes
cooking
20
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 1 small loaf sourdough bread, torn in large bite-sized pieces
- 225 g butter
- 225 g (8 oz) cream cheese
- 1½ cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 tsp mustard powder
- 1 tsp minced garlic
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 4 egg whites
Freezing time: 25 minutes (or up to 3 months).
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to broil at 190°C (375°F).
- To a medium-sized saucepan, add butter and cream cheese, grated sharp cheddar cheese and mustard powder, whisking frequently as it melts. Remove from heat when fully combined and creamy. Set aside.
- Beat egg whites in a stand mixer or by hand until soft peaks form.
- Temper the cheese sauce by adding ¼ of the whipped egg whites and fold to incorporate. Add the remaining whipped egg whites, folding gently to incorporate fully.
- Gently dip each piece of the torn sourdough loaf into the cheese and egg white mixture, coating fully. Transfer to a baking paper (parchment paper) lined baking sheet without overcrowding. Place baking sheet in freezer and allow to freeze, around 25-30 minutes (puffs can be made in advance and last up to three months in the freezer at this stage).
- Transfer the baking sheet directly from the freezer to the hot oven and bake for 10-15 minutes or until golden with a crispy exterior.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.