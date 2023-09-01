Torn sourdough cheddar cheese puffs

Preheat the oven to broil at 190°C (375°F).

To a medium-sized saucepan, add butter and cream cheese, grated sharp cheddar cheese and mustard powder, whisking frequently as it melts. Remove from heat when fully combined and creamy. Set aside.

Beat egg whites in a stand mixer or by hand until soft peaks form.

Temper the cheese sauce by adding ¼ of the whipped egg whites and fold to incorporate. Add the remaining whipped egg whites, folding gently to incorporate fully.

Gently dip each piece of the torn sourdough loaf into the cheese and egg white mixture, coating fully. Transfer to a baking paper (parchment paper) lined baking sheet without overcrowding. Place baking sheet in freezer and allow to freeze, around 25-30 minutes (puffs can be made in advance and last up to three months in the freezer at this stage).