Torn sourdough cheddar cheese puffs

Make with torn sourdough chunks, these baked cheesy puffs are excellent comfort food, and super simple to make.

Torn sourdough cheddar cheese puffs. Credit: Comfort Food With Spencer Watts

  • serves

    3

  • prep

    15 minutes

  • cook

    20 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

Ingredients

  • 1 small loaf sourdough bread, torn in large bite-sized pieces
  • 225 g butter
  • 225 g (8 oz) cream cheese
  • 1½ cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1 tsp mustard powder
  • 1 tsp minced garlic
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp black pepper
  • 4 egg whites
Freezing time: 25 minutes (or up to 3 months).

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to broil at 190°C (375°F).
  2. To a medium-sized saucepan, add butter and cream cheese, grated sharp cheddar cheese and mustard powder, whisking frequently as it melts. Remove from heat when fully combined and creamy. Set aside.
  3. Beat egg whites in a stand mixer or by hand until soft peaks form.
  4. Temper the cheese sauce by adding ¼ of the whipped egg whites and fold to incorporate. Add the remaining whipped egg whites, folding gently to incorporate fully.
  5. Gently dip each piece of the torn sourdough loaf into the cheese and egg white mixture, coating fully. Transfer to a baking paper (parchment paper) lined baking sheet without overcrowding. Place baking sheet in freezer and allow to freeze, around 25-30 minutes (puffs can be made in advance and last up to three months in the freezer at this stage).
  6. Transfer the baking sheet directly from the freezer to the hot oven and bake for 10-15 minutes or until golden with a crispy exterior.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Published 1 September 2023 3:36pm
By Spencer Watts
