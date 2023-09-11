Tropical fruit ambrosia with toasted coconut pudding

For the coconut pudding: In a medium-size saucepan, on medium heat, bring the coconut milk, milk, sugar, butter and vanilla to just under a simmer.

In a small bowl, add the egg and lightly beat, then stir in the cornflour. Add this mixture to the milk mixture. While stirring with a wooden spoon, heat mix until it thickens. Once thick, add the sweetened coconut. Portion into four individual cups and allow to set in the refrigerator.

For the ambrosia salad: In a stand mixer with the whisk attachment, beat the cream, sour cream, icing sugar and vanilla bean paste until stiff peaks. In a large bowl add all of the fruit and toasted coconut. Add whipped cream and marshmallows and fold to combine.