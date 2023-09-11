SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

Canadian

Tropical fruit ambrosia with toasted coconut pudding

The ambrosia salad is a magical salad grounded in 1950s Americana. Making a good one is all about balance. I like using fruits that are tart-sweet, such as cherries and pineapple, to balance the whipped cream and marshmallows. Here, it's layered on top of a delicious coconut pudding.

Seen from overhead, a glass coupe holds a creamy miuxture of fruit and mini marshmallows, sprinkled with coconut.

Tropical fruit ambrosia with toasted coconut pudding. Credit: Comfort Food With Spencer Watts

  • serves

    4

  • prep

    10 minutes

  • cook

    10 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

serves

4

people

preparation

10

minutes

cooking

10

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

Toasted coconut pudding
  • 1 cup coconut milk
  • 1 cup milk
  • ¼ cup brown sugar
  • 14 g (3 tsp) butter
  • 1 vanilla bean
  • 1 egg
  • 1½ tbsp corn flour (cornstarch)
  • ½ cup sweetened coconut


Ambrosia salad
  • ⅓ cup thickened (heavy) cream
  • 1½ tbsp creme fraiche or sour cream
  • ¼ cup icing (powdered) sugar
  • 3 tsp vanilla bean paste
  • ¼ cup mandarin segments
  • ¼ cup cherries (e.g. maraschino or Brandy-soaked cherries), plus extra to garnish
  • ¼ cup diced pineapple
  • 1½ tbsp toasted coconut, plus extra to garnish (or use untoasted coconut)
  • ½ cup mini marshmallows
Chilling time: 30 minutes.

Instructions

  1. For the coconut pudding: In a medium-size saucepan, on medium heat, bring the coconut milk, milk, sugar, butter and vanilla to just under a simmer.
  2. In a small bowl, add the egg and lightly beat, then stir in the cornflour. Add this mixture to the milk mixture. While stirring with a wooden spoon, heat mix until it thickens. Once thick, add the sweetened coconut. Portion into four individual cups and allow to set in the refrigerator.
  3. For the ambrosia salad: In a stand mixer with the whisk attachment, beat the cream, sour cream, icing sugar and vanilla bean paste until stiff peaks. In a large bowl add all of the fruit and toasted coconut. Add whipped cream and marshmallows and fold to combine.
  4. Add the ambrosia mix to the cooled and set coconut puddings. Garnish with a dusting of toasted coconut and a cherry on top.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 11 September 2023 3:17pm
By Spencer Watts
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends