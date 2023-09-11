Tropical fruit ambrosia with toasted coconut pudding

serves
4
prep
10 minutes
cook
10 minutes
difficulty
Easy
Ingredients
Toasted coconut pudding
- 1 cup coconut milk
- 1 cup milk
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 14 g (3 tsp) butter
- 1 vanilla bean
- 1 egg
- 1½ tbsp corn flour (cornstarch)
- ½ cup sweetened coconut
Ambrosia salad
- ⅓ cup thickened (heavy) cream
- 1½ tbsp creme fraiche or sour cream
- ¼ cup icing (powdered) sugar
- 3 tsp vanilla bean paste
- ¼ cup mandarin segments
- ¼ cup cherries (e.g. maraschino or Brandy-soaked cherries), plus extra to garnish
- ¼ cup diced pineapple
- 1½ tbsp toasted coconut, plus extra to garnish (or use untoasted coconut)
- ½ cup mini marshmallows
Chilling time: 30 minutes.
Instructions
- For the coconut pudding: In a medium-size saucepan, on medium heat, bring the coconut milk, milk, sugar, butter and vanilla to just under a simmer.
- In a small bowl, add the egg and lightly beat, then stir in the cornflour. Add this mixture to the milk mixture. While stirring with a wooden spoon, heat mix until it thickens. Once thick, add the sweetened coconut. Portion into four individual cups and allow to set in the refrigerator.
- For the ambrosia salad: In a stand mixer with the whisk attachment, beat the cream, sour cream, icing sugar and vanilla bean paste until stiff peaks. In a large bowl add all of the fruit and toasted coconut. Add whipped cream and marshmallows and fold to combine.
- Add the ambrosia mix to the cooled and set coconut puddings. Garnish with a dusting of toasted coconut and a cherry on top.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.