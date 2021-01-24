Uštipci (Lightly fried dough)

Instructions

1. Sift the flour onto a clean dry surface and keep a handful aside for dusting. Make a well in the centre and crack an egg into the well.





2. Combine the bicarbonate soda and yoghurt in a separate bowl and mix. Fold in the cottage cheese and sour cream, and then add this mixture to the flour and egg and combine well. The dough should be supple and not too tacky. Use the handful of flour you’ve set aside to adjust if you find that the dough is too wet.





3. Knead the dough until smooth, then halve. Roll each half into about 1cm in thickness. Cut into long strips about 3-4cm wide.





4. Heat 2cm of oil in a large frypan over medium-high heat. The oil is hot enough when a test piece of dough rises within 30 secs and doesn’t crumple to the bottom of the pan. Cook for about 5-6 minutes on each side, until golden brown and nicely puffed.





5. For a sweeter hit, serve with sour cream and honey, but you can also serve these with eggs, capsicum relish or grated cheese.





Note





• You can also stuff these pastries. Instead of strips, cut the dough into squares. Over low heat, cook a mixture of garlic, onion, beef mince (or any meat of your choice) until browned. Add finely diced carrot, corn and peas. Once cooked mix through one egg, pepper and curry powder to taste. Place 2 tbsp of the mixture into the dough’s centre and then fold the bottom left corner to meet the top right corner and press the edges firmly to encase the filling and create a nice triangle. Follow the usual dough frying process as explained above.



