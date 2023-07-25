Vegan galaktoboureko

Add all the ingredients for the syrup to a saucepan and boil until reduced by a third. Set aside.

Beat the melon and the almond milk in a blender to liquify. Add ¾ of the mix into a large saucepan and bring it to a boil. When it starts boiling, it’s ready.

Place the remaining melon-almond milk mixture in a bowl. Mix it with semolina until fully incorporated. Slowly pour the semolina mix into the saucepan in a steady flow, stirring constantly with the wire. leave the mixture aside to cool.

Oil a medium-sized glass baking dish (33 cm x 23 cm x 5 cm / 13 in x 9 in x 2 in). Spread 4 sheets of phyllo, each folded in the middle lengthwise. Oil each sheet and place the phyllo sheets so they come up the sides of the pan to cover the entire interior.

Spread the cream evenly over the phyllo and top with 4 more sheets of phyllo, folding each one in half lengthwise and oiling each. Brush the top sheet with oil, and fold the excess overhang around the inside edges of the pan to form a nice rim. Score into serving pieces with a sharp knife and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake in the oven for about 30 minutes at 180°C (360°F).