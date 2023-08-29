Victoria sponge with berries and spiced cream

serves
6
prep
20 minutes
cook
20 minutes
difficulty
Mid
serves
6
people
preparation
20
minutes
cooking
20
minutes
difficulty
Mid
level
Ingredients
Sponge cakes
- 225 g butter, softened
- 225 g caster sugar
- 4 eggs
- 225 g self-raising flour
- 1½ tbsp (30 ml) lemon juice
- Icing sugar or caster sugar to dust, optional
Blackberries
- 1 punnet blackberries
- 3 tsp caster sugar
- 3 tsp crème de mure or crème de cassis (optional)
Cream
- 250 ml double or whipping cream
- 1½ tbsp icing sugar
- ½ tsp ground cardamom
- ¼ tsp ground allspice
- ¼ tsp ground cinnamon
- ¼ tsp ground mace
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Butter and line 2 x 20-21cm sandwich tins.
- Using a hand-held electric beater or a stand mixer, cream the butter and sugar together until very light and fluffy – it should be almost mousse-like. This should take a good 5 minutes.
- Add the eggs one at a time with a tablespoon of the flour, mixing lightly between each addition, then add the remaining flour. Add as much lemon juice as necessary to give a dropping consistency, then divide between 2 tins. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes until the sponge has shrunk away from the sides slightly, is springy to touch and a very light golden brown. Leave to cool in the tins for at least 10 minutes, then turn out onto a cooling rack.
- For the filling, put the blackberries in a bowl and sprinkle over the caster sugar and liqueur, if using. Leave to marinade for a short while – they will give out some juices.
- Whip the cream then fold in the icing sugar and spices – the cream needs to be just beyond the soft peak stage – then pile this onto one of the cooled sponges. Top with the blackberries and pour over any juices. Place the remaining sponge on top. Dust with icing sugar or caster sugar and serve.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.