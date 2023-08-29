Victoria sponge with berries and spiced cream

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Butter and line 2 x 20-21cm sandwich tins.

Using a hand-held electric beater or a stand mixer, cream the butter and sugar together until very light and fluffy – it should be almost mousse-like. This should take a good 5 minutes.

Add the eggs one at a time with a tablespoon of the flour, mixing lightly between each addition, then add the remaining flour. Add as much lemon juice as necessary to give a dropping consistency, then divide between 2 tins. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes until the sponge has shrunk away from the sides slightly, is springy to touch and a very light golden brown. Leave to cool in the tins for at least 10 minutes, then turn out onto a cooling rack.

For the filling, put the blackberries in a bowl and sprinkle over the caster sugar and liqueur, if using. Leave to marinade for a short while – they will give out some juices.