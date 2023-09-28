White chocolate and peanut parfait

Line a 23 cm x 13 cm loaf tin with plastic wrap.

Whisk the eggs and the vanilla in a stand mixer on low speed.

In a saucepan, heat the water and sugar until it comes to a boil. As soon as the sugar syrup starts to boil turn up the eggs and vanilla up to full speed for 2 minutes.

Add the sugar syrup to the eggs while still whisking until it becomes light and fluffy.

Semi-whip the cream, until it has some body but still collapses. Set aside in the refrigerator.

Place the chocolate and peanut butter into a microwave-safe bowl and heat in 30 second increments, stirring between each addition of heat, until completely melted, until combined and warm.

Fold a third of the semi-whipped cream into the chocolate, then gently fold in the egg mixture in 2 additions. Lastly, fold in the remaining cream.

Transfer the mixture into the prepared loaf tin and place into the freezer overnight.

For the peanut brittle: Caramelise the sugar in a medium-sized saucepan over medium to high heat.

Once it reaches a light caramel colour, pour it over the warm peanuts and allow to cool completely at room temperature.

Once set, roughly chop. Store in an airtight container in the freezer until required.