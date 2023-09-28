White chocolate and peanut parfait

serves
serves
12
people
preparation
30
minutes
cooking
5
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 4 eggs, room temperature
- 2 vanilla beans, cut and scraped
- 120 ml water
- 45 g caster sugar
- 450 ml thickened cream
- 450 g good quality white chocolate 28%
- 150 g crunchy peanut butter
Peanut Brittle
- 200 g caster sugar
- 90 g salted roasted peanuts
Freezing time: overnight.
Instructions
- Line a 23 cm x 13 cm loaf tin with plastic wrap.
- Whisk the eggs and the vanilla in a stand mixer on low speed.
- In a saucepan, heat the water and sugar until it comes to a boil. As soon as the sugar syrup starts to boil turn up the eggs and vanilla up to full speed for 2 minutes.
- Add the sugar syrup to the eggs while still whisking until it becomes light and fluffy.
- Semi-whip the cream, until it has some body but still collapses. Set aside in the refrigerator.
- Place the chocolate and peanut butter into a microwave-safe bowl and heat in 30 second increments, stirring between each addition of heat, until completely melted, until combined and warm.
- Fold a third of the semi-whipped cream into the chocolate, then gently fold in the egg mixture in 2 additions. Lastly, fold in the remaining cream.
- Transfer the mixture into the prepared loaf tin and place into the freezer overnight.
- For the peanut brittle: Caramelise the sugar in a medium-sized saucepan over medium to high heat.
- Once it reaches a light caramel colour, pour it over the warm peanuts and allow to cool completely at room temperature.
- Once set, roughly chop. Store in an airtight container in the freezer until required.
- To serve, cut the parfait into slices and place onto serving plates. Top with peanut brittle and serve immediately.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.