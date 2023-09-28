SBS Food

White chocolate and peanut parfait

Perfect for summer parties: The parfait part of this dessert can be made ahead and kept in the freezer for several weeks.

A long block of cremy coloured parfait sits on a white platter. A line of peanut brittle pieces sits along the top of the parfait.

White chocolate and peanut parfait. Credit: The Chocolate Queen

Ingredients

  • 4 eggs, room temperature
  • 2 vanilla beans, cut and scraped
  • 120 ml water
  • 45 g caster sugar
  • 450 ml thickened cream
  • 450 g good quality white chocolate 28%
  • 150 g crunchy peanut butter

Peanut Brittle
  • 200 g caster sugar
  • 90 g salted roasted peanuts
Freezing time: overnight.

Instructions

  1. Line a 23 cm x 13 cm loaf tin with plastic wrap.
  2. Whisk the eggs and the vanilla in a stand mixer on low speed.
  3. In a saucepan, heat the water and sugar until it comes to a boil. As soon as the sugar syrup starts to boil turn up the eggs and vanilla up to full speed for 2 minutes.
  4. Add the sugar syrup to the eggs while still whisking until it becomes light and fluffy.
  5. Semi-whip the cream, until it has some body but still collapses. Set aside in the refrigerator.
  6. Place the chocolate and peanut butter into a microwave-safe bowl and heat in 30 second increments, stirring between each addition of heat, until completely melted, until combined and warm.
  7. Fold a third of the semi-whipped cream into the chocolate, then gently fold in the egg mixture in 2 additions. Lastly, fold in the remaining cream.
  8. Transfer the mixture into the prepared loaf tin and place into the freezer overnight.
  9. For the peanut brittle: Caramelise the sugar in a medium-sized saucepan over medium to high heat.
  10. Once it reaches a light caramel colour, pour it over the warm peanuts and allow to cool completely at room temperature.
  11. Once set, roughly chop. Store in an airtight container in the freezer until required.
  12. To serve, cut the parfait into slices and place onto serving plates. Top with peanut brittle and serve immediately.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

