Whole roasted chicken with mandarin and mulled wine spices

Preheat the oven to 190°C (375°F).

Pat the chicken dry. Season the inside of the chicken with a pinch of salt. Stuff with mandarin orange slices. Add fresh herbs to the cavity and using butcher’s twine, truss the chicken tying the wings in tightly to the bird.

For the seasoning, add cinnamon sticks, star anise and cloves to a spice grinder and pulse to a powder. Place into a bowl. Add chicken bouillon and season with salt. Add butter and combine until the seasoning is well mixed.

Spread the seasoning butter all over the chicken liberally and place the chicken onto a raised baking rack over a tray. Place in pre-heated oven.

While the chicken cooks, juice the mandarins and place the juice into a saucepan. Add star anise, cinnamon sticks and cloves to the pot. Add honey, soy sauce and ginger. Cook until thick.