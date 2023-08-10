SBS Food

Whole-wheat pita bread

Baking these in a very hot oven is what caused them to puff.

Seven puffy pita breads, one of them torn open, sit on a decorative black metal tray, on top of a striped tea towel. The tray and towel sit on a wooden board that also has olives, cheese and dips, along with more pita breads.

Credit: Martha Bakes / Yossy Arefi

makes

16

serves

preparation

30

minutes

cooking

15

minutes

difficulty

Mid

level

Ingredients

  • 4½ cups plain (all-purpose) flour, plus more for dusting
  • 2 envelopes (4½ teaspoons in total) active dry yeast
  • 3 tsp honey
  • 2¼ cups warm water (about 43˚C / 110˚F)
  • 1½ cups wholemeal (whole-wheat) flour
  • 3 tsp coarse salt
  • ⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for bowl
  • Fine cornmeal, for sprinkling
Rising time: 1 hr 45 minutes in total.

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, whisk together 1 cup plain (all-purpose) flour, yeast, honey and 1 cup water until smooth. Cover with plastic wrap; let rise in a warm spot until doubled in bulk, about 30 minutes. Stir in remaining 3½ cups plain flour, the wholemeal flour, salt, oil and remaining 1 ¼ cups warm water.
  2. Transfer dough to a floured surface. Knead dough, dusting hands and surface with more flour as needed, until smooth and elastic, 10 minutes. Transfer to an oiled bowl, turning to coat. Cover and let rise again until doubled in bulk, 45 minutes.
  3. Punch down dough, and form into a ball; then turn out onto a flour surface. Quarter dough. Working with one piece at a time (drape a kitchen towel over the rest), divide each quarter into 4 pieces. Roll each piece into a ball and pinch, tightening the ball. Turn pinched-side down, flatten with your palm, and roll into a 15 cm (6 inch) round. Transfer rounds to rimmed baking sheets sprinkled with cornmeal; drape with kitchen towels and repeat with the remaining dough. Let rest 30 minutes.
  4. Preheat oven to 250°C (500°F) and set an inverted rimmed baking sheet on rack in lowest position. Place 4 dough rounds on preheated sheet. Bake until puffed, 2 minures. Flip and bake until golden in spots and just cooked through, 1 minute more. Transfer to a basket lined with a kitchen towel; cover to keep warm. Bake remaining pitas and serve.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

NSW stream only.





Published 10 August 2023 1:41pm
By Martha Stewart
Source: SBS

