Whole-wheat pita bread

In a large bowl, whisk together 1 cup plain (all-purpose) flour, yeast, honey and 1 cup water until smooth. Cover with plastic wrap; let rise in a warm spot until doubled in bulk, about 30 minutes. Stir in remaining 3½ cups plain flour, the wholemeal flour, salt, oil and remaining 1 ¼ cups warm water.

Transfer dough to a floured surface. Knead dough, dusting hands and surface with more flour as needed, until smooth and elastic, 10 minutes. Transfer to an oiled bowl, turning to coat. Cover and let rise again until doubled in bulk, 45 minutes.

Punch down dough, and form into a ball; then turn out onto a flour surface. Quarter dough. Working with one piece at a time (drape a kitchen towel over the rest), divide each quarter into 4 pieces. Roll each piece into a ball and pinch, tightening the ball. Turn pinched-side down, flatten with your palm, and roll into a 15 cm (6 inch) round. Transfer rounds to rimmed baking sheets sprinkled with cornmeal; drape with kitchen towels and repeat with the remaining dough. Let rest 30 minutes.