Whole-wheat popovers

Instructions

Preheat oven to 230°C (450°F) with a nonstick popover pan (see Note) on rack in lowest position. In a bowl, whisk together both flours and salt. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs and milk until very frothy, about 1 minutes. Whisk flour mixture into egg mixture, a little at a time, just until batter is the consistency of thick (heavy) cream with some small lumps remaining. Remove popover pan from oven and quickly brush with oil. Dividing evenly, fill popover cups (about three-quarters full) with batter. Bake 20 minutes, then reduce oven temperature to 180°C (350°F). Continue baking until popovers are golden brown and dry to the touch, about 20 minutes more; do not open the oven as they bake. Immediately turn out popovers onto a wire rack (they lose their crunch if they linger in the pan). Poke a small opening in the side of each with a paring knife to let steam escape. Serve immediately.







Notes





It’s important when making popovers to have everything at room temperature. Don’t use cold eggs or milk.



