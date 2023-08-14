Whole-wheat popovers

makes
6
serves
preparation
10
minutes
cooking
40
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
¾ cup whole meal (whole-wheat) flour
¾ cup plain (all-purpose) flour
1¼ tsp coarse salt
3 large eggs, room temperature
1½ cups milk, room temperature
Safflower oil (or another flavourless oil), for pan
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 230°C (450°F) with a nonstick popover pan (see Note) on rack in lowest position. In a bowl, whisk together both flours and salt.
- In a large bowl, whisk together eggs and milk until very frothy, about 1 minutes. Whisk flour mixture into egg mixture, a little at a time, just until batter is the consistency of thick (heavy) cream with some small lumps remaining.
- Remove popover pan from oven and quickly brush with oil. Dividing evenly, fill popover cups (about three-quarters full) with batter. Bake 20 minutes, then reduce oven temperature to 180°C (350°F). Continue baking until popovers are golden brown and dry to the touch, about 20 minutes more; do not open the oven as they bake. Immediately turn out popovers onto a wire rack (they lose their crunch if they linger in the pan). Poke a small opening in the side of each with a paring knife to let steam escape. Serve immediately.
Notes
It’s important when making popovers to have everything at room temperature. Don’t use cold eggs or milk.
Popover pans, which usually consist of six flower-pot shaped popover cups held in a rack, allow for great air circulation. The tall, sloped shape creates the distinctive popover shape, with a cap that pops up above each roll. You can make these in muffin trays, the results may be different but still delicious (see tips from Martha Stewart on using a muffin pan here)
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.