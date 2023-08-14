SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

Whole-wheat popovers

Made from a mixture of plain and whole-wheat flour, these pleasantly sturdy popovers can be serve alongside eggs, or simply topped with butter and your favourite jam.

Seen from overhad, 8 golden-brown popovers, shaped like flower pots, sit on an apricot-and-white-striped napkin, on a floral plate. The plate,plus two torn-open popovers on small plates, a jam pot and some butter, all sit on an orange surface.

Whole-wheat popovers. Credit: Martha Bakes / Yossy Arefi

makes

6

serves

preparation

10

minutes

cooking

40

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

¾ cup whole meal (whole-wheat) flour
¾ cup plain (all-purpose) flour
1¼ tsp coarse salt
3 large eggs, room temperature
1½ cups milk, room temperature
Safflower oil (or another flavourless oil), for pan

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 230°C (450°F) with a nonstick popover pan (see Note) on rack in lowest position. In a bowl, whisk together both flours and salt.
  2. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs and milk until very frothy, about 1 minutes. Whisk flour mixture into egg mixture, a little at a time, just until batter is the consistency of thick (heavy) cream with some small lumps remaining.
  3. Remove popover pan from oven and quickly brush with oil. Dividing evenly, fill popover cups (about three-quarters full) with batter. Bake 20 minutes, then reduce oven temperature to 180°C (350°F). Continue baking until popovers are golden brown and dry to the touch, about 20 minutes more; do not open the oven as they bake. Immediately turn out popovers onto a wire rack (they lose their crunch if they linger in the pan). Poke a small opening in the side of each with a paring knife to let steam escape. Serve immediately.

Notes

It’s important when making popovers to have everything at room temperature. Don’t use cold eggs or milk.

Popover pans, which usually consist of six flower-pot shaped popover cups held in a rack, allow for great air circulation. The tall, sloped shape creates the distinctive popover shape, with a cap that pops up above each roll. You can make these in muffin trays, the results may be different but still delicious (see tips from Martha Stewart on using a muffin pan here)


Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
SBS Food logo
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok

SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.

Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch Food online at SBS On Demand, your SBS TV catch up service. Stream food content and episodes online for free today!
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 14 August 2023 10:09am
By Martha Stewart
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends