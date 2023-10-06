Za’atar chicken with chickpeas and garlic yoghurt

Preheat the oven to 220°C/200°C fan-forced / Gas 7.

Mix the za’atar with the oil in a small bowl.

Put the chicken in a deep roasting tray, brush with the za’atar glaze and scatter over the sesame seeds. Add the chickpeas and garlic and bake for 30-40 minutes.

Remove the tray from the oven, take the garlic out and set aside. Brush the chicken with the za’atar oil that has gathered at the bottom of the tray.

Return the chicken to the oven for a further 15-20 minutes.

Pound the roasted garlic into a paste using a mortar and pestle. Scrape the garlic paste into a bowl, then mix in the yoghurt.