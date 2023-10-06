Za’atar chicken with chickpeas and garlic yoghurt

serves
serves
4
people
preparation
10
minutes
cooking
45
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp + 1 tsp za’atar
- 90 ml olive oil
- 4 chicken thighs
- 1½ tbsp sesame seeds
- 2 400 g tins chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 6 garlic cloves, peeled
- 250 ml (9 fl oz) thick plain yoghurt
- 20 small mint leaves
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 220°C/200°C fan-forced / Gas 7.
- Mix the za’atar with the oil in a small bowl.
- Put the chicken in a deep roasting tray, brush with the za’atar glaze and scatter over the sesame seeds. Add the chickpeas and garlic and bake for 30-40 minutes.
- Remove the tray from the oven, take the garlic out and set aside. Brush the chicken with the za’atar oil that has gathered at the bottom of the tray.
- Return the chicken to the oven for a further 15-20 minutes.
- Pound the roasted garlic into a paste using a mortar and pestle. Scrape the garlic paste into a bowl, then mix in the yoghurt.
- Serve the chicken on bed of chickpeas, with the garlic yoghurt drizzled over and the mint leaves scattered on top.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.