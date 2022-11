በአፍሪካ ኅብረት አሸማጋይነት መንግሥትና ሕወሓት ኢትዮጵያ ውስጥ የጠብመንጃ ላንቃን 'ፀጥ' ለማሰኘት ከስምምነት ላይ ደረሱ

(From L to R): South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, Redwan Hussien Rameto, Representative of the Ethiopian government, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, African Union Horn of Africa envoy and former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, Getachew Reda, Representative of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), and former deputy President of South Africa Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka pose for a photograph after the signing of a peace agreement following the African Union-led negotiations to resolve conflict in Ethiopia at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) offices in Pretoria on November 2, 2022. Credit: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images