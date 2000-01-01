SBS Language
Language
Australia Explained Videos
03:33
ኑዛዜን ማስፈር ለምን እንደሚያሻዎ
03:23
የመንገድ ላይ አደጋዎች በአውስትራሊያ
03:37
የምርጫ ድምፅ አሰጣጥ በአውስትራሊያ
04:01
የሠራተኞች መብቶች እና የቪዛ ዋስትና ጥበቃዎች
03:49
የጡረታ አበል ሲብራራ
Follow SBS Amharic
facebook
Download our apps
SBS Audio
iOS
Android
SBS On Demand
iOS
Android
Listen to our podcasts
SBS Amharic
Independent news and stories connecting you to life in Australia and Amharic-speaking Australians.
SBS Learn English
Ease into the English language and Australian culture. We make learning English convenient, fun and practical.
Get the latest with our exclusive in-language podcasts on your favourite podcast apps.
Watch on SBS
SBS World News
Take a global view with Australia's most comprehensive world news service
Watch now