Voice Referendum

ድምፅ ለፓርላማ ተቀናቃኝ ቢገጥመው በአብላጫ አውስትራሊያውያን ነባር ዜጎች ዘንድ ድጋፍ ያለው መሆኑ ተመለከተ

19:10

ሰላም ተገኝና አዳሙ ተፈራ፤የአውስትራሊያ ቀንን የመቀየር አተያይ

የነባር ዜጎች ድምፅ ለፓርላማ ረቂቅ ሕዝበ ውሳኔ ቀን ይፋ ሆነ