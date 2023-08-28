15 Talking with an energy provider | Tips for saving on electricity costs

SBS Learn English will help you speak, understand and connect in Australia - view all episodes .





Learning notes

Lesson language objective

How to talk about saving on electricity costs



Useful phrases when talking about saving on electricity costs





My electricity bill was through the roof last month because they raised electricity rates.

Electricity will cost a pretty penny this month.

My kids are cranking up the heater every day.

I set the thermostat between 18-20 degrees.

I read somewhere that every degree above 20 adds 10% to the electricity bill.

Hopefully, I don’t blow a fuse again once I see next month’s bill.

Useful phrases when talking to an energy provider about energy plans





I’d like to enquire about switching to a new energy plan.

One option is you can bundle your electricity and gas.

What if we had solar panels installed?

The initial investment is a bit steep, but we’ve been considering running the house on solar energy to cut costs.

Colloquial expressions:

When something is through the roof , it means it rises to a very high level. The price of petrol is through the roof.







When something costs a pretty penny , it means it is very expensive. The diamond necklace she bought cost a pretty penny.







To crank up means to turn something on and increase the volume, temperature, or output of something. He cranked up the volume of the TV.







A light-bulb moment is a moment of inspiration. I had a light-bulb moment when I heard him talk about his business.







To blow a fuse means to get angry. He blew a fuse when she failed to show up for the meeting.







To run on (something) means to be powered by it. The car runs on fuel.







To cut (costs) means to reduce (costs). In order to cut costs, he stopped ordering takeaways.





Vocabulary:





Electricity bill – A document that shows the amount of energy you’ve used for a given amount of time and its cost







Electricity rates – The cost of each kilowatt (unit of electricity) per hour







Thermostat – An automatic device for regulating temperature







Celsius – The scale of temperature we use in Australia







To switch – To change one thing for another







Energy consumption (or usage) – Amount of energy or power used







To bundle – To group together







Pay-on-time discount – A discount given when you pay your bill before or on the due date







Investment – Something you own or spend on that will eventually generate income or increase in value







Steep – Excessively expensive







Green energy – Energy that comes from natural resources such as the sun or the wind







Eligible – To have the right to do or get something







Solar feed-in tariff – What you can earn back on your electricity bill when your solar energy generates more power than what your household uses



Cultural information:





People who live in the ACT, NSW, Queensland, South Australia and Tasmania are covered by the National Energy Customer Framework (NECF) . The NECF outlines the protections that are available to energy consumers. In the NT, Victoria and WA, local legislation provides this protection.







Individually, consumers can also turn to strategies to make the most of the energy supplied to them.







As suggested by the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources , some simple ways to save on energy include minimising the use of hot water, using appliances wisely and heating and cooling efficiently.



