ሊዮኔል ሜሲ ኢንተር ሚያሚን 88 ሚሊየን ዶላር በሚደርስ ውል ተቀላቀለ

Fans of Argentina's Lionel Messi wait for his arrival at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 11, 2023, ahead of his debut in the Major League Soccer (MLS) with Inter Miami. Messi landed in Florida early on Tuesday to put the final touches on his move to US Major League Soccer club Inter Miami. Credit: Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

የኢትዮጵያ ትምህርት ሚኒስቴር የዩኒቨርሲቲ መውጫ ከተፈተኑ ተማሪዎች መካከል 40 ነጥብ 65 ፐርሰንት ማለፋቸውን አመለከተ።

# 9 Talking about elections | Voting in Australia

በጅሮንድ ጂም ቻልመርስ የአውስትራሊያ ብሔራዊ ባንክ ገዢ በምክትላቸው መተካት ትችት ስንዘራ አይደለም አሉ

"ለአውስትራሊያ ብሔራዊ እግር ኳስ ቡድን መልካም ምኞቴን እገልፃለሁ" አቶ ኃይለሰማዕት መርሃጥበብ

"የኢትዮጵያውያን ማኅበረሰብ ማኅበር አለመጠናከር የሚጎዳው ኢትዮጵያውያንን ነው፤ መጠናከር ካልቻልን አውስትራሊያ ያለው አካላችን ብቻ ነው" አቶ ኃይለሰማዕት መርሃጥበብ