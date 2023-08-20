ኢትዮጵያውያን ሴት አትሌቶች በቡዳፔሽት የ10 ሺህ ሜትሮች የዓለም ሻምፒዮና በወርቅ፣ ብርና ነሐስ ሜዳሎች ባለቤትነት ገነኑ
Letesenbet Gidey, Gudaf Tsegay and Ejgayehu Taye of Ethiopia celebrate following the Women's 10,000 metres final during day one of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023, at National Athletics Centre on August 19, 2023, in Budapest, Hungary. Credit: Sam Mellish/Getty Images
ዛሬ ነሐሴ 14 ምሽት በአውስትራሊያ ሰዓት ኦቆጣጠር ከምሽቱ 8:00 ሰዓት ላይ የሚካሔደው የፊፋ የሴቶች ዓለም ዋንጫ የፍፃሜ ግጥሚያ በመላው ዓለም በመቶ ሚሊየን በሚቆጠሩ ተመልካቾች ዘንድ ለዕይታ እንደሚበቃ ተገምቷል።
