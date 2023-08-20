ኢትዮጵያውያን ሴት አትሌቶች በቡዳፔሽት የ10 ሺህ ሜትሮች የዓለም ሻምፒዮና በወርቅ፣ ብርና ነሐስ ሜዳሎች ባለቤትነት ገነኑ

gettyimages-1625916302-612x612.jpg

Letesenbet Gidey, Gudaf Tsegay and Ejgayehu Taye of Ethiopia celebrate following the Women's 10,000 metres final during day one of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023, at National Athletics Centre on August 19, 2023, in Budapest, Hungary. Credit: Sam Mellish/Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

ዛሬ ነሐሴ 14 ምሽት በአውስትራሊያ ሰዓት ኦቆጣጠር ከምሽቱ 8:00 ሰዓት ላይ የሚካሔደው የፊፋ የሴቶች ዓለም ዋንጫ የፍፃሜ ግጥሚያ በመላው ዓለም በመቶ ሚሊየን በሚቆጠሩ ተመልካቾች ዘንድ ለዕይታ እንደሚበቃ ተገምቷል።

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mahlet.jpg

"በአሸንዳ በዓል ሴት ልጅ የት ገባች የት ወጣች አይባልም፤ ቀናችን ስለሆነ ደስተኞች ነን" ድምፃዊት ማኅሌት ገብረጊዮርጊስ

SBS Amharic News Podcast Radio Telescopes.jfif

ኢትዮጵያ ውስጥ 1.2 ለአስከፊ ረሃብ የተጋለጡ ሕፃናት መኖራቸው ተገለጠ

Winter holiday.jpg

#14 Talking about going on holiday | Winter in Australia

Yididya Fasil

ይዲድያ ፋሲል በፐርዝ ብላክ ስዋን ዌስት የአውስትራሊያ ፉትቦል ተጫዋች