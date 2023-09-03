"እንደ ኢትዮጵያ የውጭ ምንዛሪ እጥረት ያለባቸው ከብሪክስ አገራት ጋር በአገር ውስጥ ምንዛሪ መገበያየት ከቻሉ ዓይነተኛ ኢኮኖሚያዊ መፍትሔ ነው" ዶ/ር ሽመልስ አርአያ

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with fellow BRICS leaders President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of China Xi Jinping, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for a family photo, with delegates including six nations invited to join the BRICS group, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, during the closing day of The BRICS summit at the Sandton Convention Center on August 24, 2023, in the Sandton district of Johannesburg, South Africa. Credit: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

ዶ/ር ሽመልስ አርአያ፤ የእርሻና ልማት ምጣኔ ሃብት ተጠባቢና የልማት ባንክ አማካሪ፤ የኢትዮጵያን አባልነት አክሎ የብሪክስ 15ኛ ጉባኤ ፋይዳዎችን፣ ሊያስገኛቸውና ሊያስከትላቸው የሚችላቸውን ሉላዊ ምጣኔ ሃብታዊና ፖለቲካዊ ተፅዕኖዎች አስመልክተው ይናገራሉ።

አንኳሮች
  • የብሪክስ ዓላማና ጉዞ
  • የኢትዮጵያ የብሪክስ አባልነት ሊያስገኛቸው የሚችሉ ትሩፋቶችና ሊያሳድሩ የሚችሏቸው ተፅዕኖዎች
  • የዶላር ዋጋን "ሚዛን" የማስጠበቅ ጥረቶች አዎንታዊና አሉታዊ ተፅዕኖዎች
