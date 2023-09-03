"እንደ ኢትዮጵያ የውጭ ምንዛሪ እጥረት ያለባቸው ከብሪክስ አገራት ጋር በአገር ውስጥ ምንዛሪ መገበያየት ከቻሉ ዓይነተኛ ኢኮኖሚያዊ መፍትሔ ነው" ዶ/ር ሽመልስ አርአያ

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with fellow BRICS leaders President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of China Xi Jinping, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for a family photo, with delegates including six nations invited to join the BRICS group, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, during the closing day of The BRICS summit at the Sandton Convention Center on August 24, 2023, in the Sandton district of Johannesburg, South Africa. Credit: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images