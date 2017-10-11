SBS Amharic

Interview With Artist Tamagne Beyene and Ato Dagnachew Teshome

Interview Artist Tamagn Beyene and Dagnachew Teshome

Artist Tamagn Beyene and Dagnachew Teshome Source: Courtesy of TB and DT

Published 12 October 2017 at 10:57am, updated 12 October 2017 at 11:00am
By Martha Tsegaw
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Artist Tamagne Beyene and Ato Dagnachew Teshome talk about the current engagement of “Global Alliance for the Rights of Ethiopians” to help the displaced people from Somali region.

